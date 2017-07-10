Mondays are supposed to suck, but do they have to suck quite this much?

Why do we love to imagine Donald Trump sexually pleasuring dictators? https://t.co/w9fSNrYc1O pic.twitter.com/kMCgGbzn8E — Slate (@Slate) July 10, 2017

Hold up … “we”?

do we though pic.twitter.com/UxlVmEAVVW — Matthew Walther (@matthewwalther) July 10, 2017

Who? Who loves to imagine that? https://t.co/otdUD4iTPs — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 10, 2017

That's a pretty huge "we" you've gone for there — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) July 10, 2017

Who is this "we" you speak of? — *IAM*NotTheOne (@thegeehen) July 10, 2017

Who is the "we" that you reference? — Ben Levine (@olebearcat) July 10, 2017

We are definitely not “we.”

Speak for yourselves. — PopeOfChiliTown 🌹 (@Pope_Chili_Town) July 10, 2017

You got a mouse in your pocket, kemosabe? Cause otherwise, it's just you. — Farbrook (@dutchindian) July 10, 2017

Was this really necessary, Slate?

What a stupid, stupid time to be alive.

"We" means a bunch of leftists who, according to Slate, are homophobes. My brain just imploded. https://t.co/iODUKm6tm9 — The Mo You Know (@molratty) July 10, 2017

Stop Slate. In the name of all that is holy, just stop.