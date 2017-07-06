You are an expert on making healthcare more expensive.
— Thomas Diamond (@Tdiamond1993) July 6, 2017
Gotta love Sen. Chuck Schumer’s chutzpah when it comes to complaining about expensive health care legislation:
Make no mistake, the @SenTedCruz amendment is a hoax. Under the guise of lowering premiums, it makes health care more expensive.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 6, 2017
Guy Benson doesn’t have much sympathy for Schumer:
Dude voted for the "Affordable" Care Act, which has more than doubled individual market premiums on federal Obamacare exchange #Credibility https://t.co/lpbE9nvaaN
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 6, 2017
And Benson’s definitely not alone:
And how exactly did the "Affordable" Care Act lower premiums or make health care less expensive?
— Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) July 6, 2017
You voted for ACA which has raised my premiums and deductible more than 150%
— Lee Hernly (@LeeHernly) July 6, 2017
If I like my doctor, will I get to keep my doctor? #Hoax
— David 🦇 (@SantaCarlaDavid) July 6, 2017
Aren't you talking about Obamacare?
— Daniel K (@Dankol18) July 6, 2017
You should know a thing or two about making healthcare more expensive.
— CapM (@CAPM1) July 6, 2017
Chucky, you voted for Obamacare that made health care much more expensive. Based on your definition Obamacare is a hoax.
— Paul O'Beirne (@pjobeirne) July 6, 2017
Your credibility is ZERO on this subject, Senator. But, keep trying! I'm sure many of the uninformed will just take what you say as gospel.
— Randy Burnum (@randy_burnum) July 6, 2017