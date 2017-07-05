This guy wasn't bullying anyone. He posted a gif on a message board. https://t.co/BdORoZRSuY — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 5, 2017

By now, you’ve no doubt heard about CNN’s noble quest to expose the anonymous scoundrel who dared criticize their precious network with that Trump bodyslamming gif.

But, well, that raises an important point. A point articulated perfectly by the inimitable Iowahawk:

Geez, and here I thought Trump was the thin-skinned asshole.https://t.co/g92tLg46If — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 5, 2017

Couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

