These aren't mutually exclusive:

1. Trump's tweets are fucking embarrassing

2. The media's focus on Trump's tweets is fucking embarrassing — neontaster (@neontaster) June 29, 2017

Oh, hey. Here’s a great way to ensure people continue to not take you seriously, CNN:

Looks like this strategy is working out great so far!

Who cares — Winning! Laura (@lalalod) June 29, 2017

This is the worst tweet. Not buying the victimization of rich news anchor. Bye 👋 — Daniellalli (@Daniellalli4) June 29, 2017

Of course you do! You all are the same! FAKE FAKE FAKE NEWS!! — Mirella (@mirella_isaias) June 29, 2017

Like standing in the sewer do you? You have plenty of company down there in all that crap. Have fun. — Richard Phallan (@PhallanR) June 29, 2017

Of course you do. Liberal fake news defending Liberal fake news. — LeaningLibertarian (@1776Libertarian) June 29, 2017

Bahahaha of course you do! Birds of a feather… — Kristen Taylor (@kristena_taylor) June 29, 2017

Oh gee… what a shocker there !!! Corrupt media should stick together!! — Gina Covfefe Chevy💙 (@BostonGina1) June 29, 2017

That's not something to be proud of — Dianne (@disings) June 29, 2017

So now we can compare poor journalism with even POORER journalism? Is that the message? — TrueJustice (@TrueJustice0157) June 29, 2017

Good Lord, CNN.

It's almost like Donald wants the narrative that the entire media is ganging up against him and he's the victim https://t.co/wA3PV0Qudq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 29, 2017

It’s almost like the entire media is willing to fuel that narrative.

You're a news organization. This isn't a news issue where you need to pick sides. This is us vs them attitude only hurts your reporters. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 29, 2017

Trump is being indefensible, but this whole media sisterhood bullshit is wearing entirely too thin. Journalism isn't a status. It's a job. — neontaster (@neontaster) June 29, 2017

you and the rest of the media built this. — jack mcgraw (@redmcgraw1) June 29, 2017

