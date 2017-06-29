These aren't mutually exclusive:
1. Trump's tweets are fucking embarrassing
2. The media's focus on Trump's tweets is fucking embarrassing
— neontaster (@neontaster) June 29, 2017
Oh, hey. Here’s a great way to ensure people continue to not take you seriously, CNN:
We stand with @MSNBC’s @MorningMika and @JoeNBC. 👏
— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 29, 2017
Looks like this strategy is working out great so far!
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 29, 2017
Who cares
— Winning! Laura (@lalalod) June 29, 2017
Who cares 🙄https://t.co/tptaM11kwJ
— Michael (@MichaelBSmitty) June 29, 2017
This is the worst tweet. Not buying the victimization of rich news anchor. Bye 👋
— Daniellalli (@Daniellalli4) June 29, 2017
Of course you do! You all are the same! FAKE FAKE FAKE NEWS!!
— Mirella (@mirella_isaias) June 29, 2017
Like standing in the sewer do you? You have plenty of company down there in all that crap. Have fun.
— Richard Phallan (@PhallanR) June 29, 2017
Of course you do. Liberal fake news defending Liberal fake news.
— LeaningLibertarian (@1776Libertarian) June 29, 2017
Bahahaha of course you do! Birds of a feather…
— Kristen Taylor (@kristena_taylor) June 29, 2017
Oh gee… what a shocker there !!! Corrupt media should stick together!!
— Gina Covfefe Chevy💙 (@BostonGina1) June 29, 2017
Of course you do. #fakenews #cnnisajoke
— Alicia Seymour (@nyasportschick) June 29, 2017
Not helping. 👏 https://t.co/idOT4U1KpF
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 29, 2017
That's not something to be proud of
— Dianne (@disings) June 29, 2017
So now we can compare poor journalism with even POORER journalism? Is that the message?
— TrueJustice (@TrueJustice0157) June 29, 2017
Fuck off. https://t.co/MIvtzDQjYl
— neontaster (@neontaster) June 29, 2017
Good Lord, CNN.
It's almost like Donald wants the narrative that the entire media is ganging up against him and he's the victim https://t.co/wA3PV0Qudq
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 29, 2017
It’s almost like the entire media is willing to fuel that narrative.
You're a news organization. This isn't a news issue where you need to pick sides. This is us vs them attitude only hurts your reporters.
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 29, 2017
Trump is being indefensible, but this whole media sisterhood bullshit is wearing entirely too thin. Journalism isn't a status. It's a job.
— neontaster (@neontaster) June 29, 2017
you and the rest of the media built this.
— jack mcgraw (@redmcgraw1) June 29, 2017
***
