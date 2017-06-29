Oh, hey. Here’s a great way to ensure people continue to not take you seriously, CNN:

Looks like this strategy is working out great so far!

Trending

Good Lord, CNN.

It’s almost like the entire media is willing to fuel that narrative.

***

Related:

Chris Murphy’s response to Trump’s tweets proves Dems just don’t get it

Confirmed: Trump’s tweets were the LAST STRAW for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNCNN CommunicationsDonald TrumpMika BrzezinskiMorning JoeMSNBC