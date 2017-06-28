There's not enough popcorn in the world… https://t.co/FaE2CnKlxr — Beef Supreme (@Supreme____Beef) June 28, 2017

Hoo boy … Coulter vs. Hannity has officially escalated:

Ann Coulter, who once remarked she wouldn’t care if Trump performed abortions in WH so long as he build the wall, mocks Hannity's devotion. pic.twitter.com/pg8jLvbeJK — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 28, 2017

Hannity has returned fire:

Ann, u fall in and out of love with Christie Romney Trump and how many others. Frankly you just bore me. https://t.co/ERf1TUUk8U — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 28, 2017

Yikes.

Oh my God…. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) June 28, 2017

We are seriously circling the weird drain these days. — Marlobeverly (@Marlobeverly11) June 28, 2017

Cage match! — Hugh Lyon Sachs (@MannyE16) June 28, 2017

***

Related:

Ann Coulter accuses Sean Hannity of ‘censoring’ her attack on Goldman Sachs