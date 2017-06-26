Last week, the San Francisco Superior Court dismissed 14 of 15 felony counts against the Center for Medical Progress’ David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, counts that had originally been filed because Daleiden and Merritt had had the temerity to expose Planned Parenthood’s depravity. But when the charges were dismissed, they were dismissed with leave to amend, meaning California AG Xavier Becerra could refile the charges later provided he could present additional evidence against Daleiden and Merritt.

And it looks like that’s exactly what he’s doing now:

LifeNews reports:

California’s pro-abortion Attorney General, Xavier Becerra said his department will submit revised charges against the pro-life advocates who recorded undercover videos exposing Planned Parenthood selling the body parts from aborted babies. … The court ruled that counts 1-14 were legally insufficient. The state has the opportunity to amend if it can plead a more legally sufficient and specific complaint. The California’s [sic] Attorney General filed 15 criminal counts against Merritt, with counts 1-14 for each of the alleged interviews and count 15 for an alleged conspiracy. San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Christopher Hite gave the state attorney general’s office until mid-July to file a revised complaint. Becerra’s office said it can satisfy Judge Hite’s objections and get the 14 charges reinstated. Becerra’s office, in a statement, said it has been given 10 days to specify the recordings on which each charge was based “and will be making the requested changes.”

If this isn’t a witch hunt, we don’t know what is.

At what point does the national media care that this is straight up political prosecution? https://t.co/NhMMnEE9xE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 26, 2017

Reminder:

@Heminator Becerra is the guy who as congressman warned that looking into PP was "dangerous". I guess he was right.https://t.co/huOoqu1XZb — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 26, 2017

Xavier Becerra, CA Attorney General who charged pro-life activists with 15 felonies, warned against @PPact hearingshttps://t.co/INSWuFIPfE pic.twitter.com/RuQ4qNJxWF — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 3, 2017

Disgusting.