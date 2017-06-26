The @DykeMarchChi is in #LittleVillage this year! Join us for a celebration of diversity and look for us on Sat. https://t.co/N9PkymN5Jc pic.twitter.com/1dnsMkOwoG — Esperanza Health Ctr (@EsperanzaHealth) June 20, 2017

As Twitchy told you, yesterday, Chicago’s Dyke March “asked some folks” to leave their Pride parade:

We'll be issuing a statement about why we asked some folks to leave Dyke March yesterday. Stay tuned #dontbelieveeverythingyouhear — Chicago Dyke March (@DykeMarchChi) June 25, 2017

Those “folks” just happened to be vocal, Israel-supporting Zionists, which is something the inclusive Dyke March just couldn’t abide:

On why we asked folks to leave the rally at Piotrowski Park yesterday pic.twitter.com/4FKSStFFF2 — Chicago Dyke March (@DykeMarchChi) June 25, 2017

Never mind that Israel is the only safe haven for the LGBT community in the Middle East. That’s apparently neither here nor there.

WTF do you guys think you're doing? You're statement makes you sound even more anti-semitic. This gay guy is peacing the f-out. — Nick Bolton (@NickBolton13) June 26, 2017

Roseanne Barr not only isn’t buying what the Dyke March is selling, but she’s outing them for exactly what they are: Rabid anti-Semites.

Psychosis-laced anti-Semitism: Anti-Israel LGBT activists ban Star of David from Chicago parade https://t.co/iLHv7mYUMk — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 26, 2017

Jews must cease supporting LGBTQ orgs-they ALL attack Jewish Sovereignty now, and call for the murder of all Jews in the Middle East. #Shock — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 26, 2017

GLBTQ ORGS HAVE GONE FULL NAZI. #COINTELPRO — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 26, 2017

