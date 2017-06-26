As Twitchy told you, yesterday, Chicago’s Dyke March “asked some folks” to leave their Pride parade:

Those “folks” just happened to be vocal, Israel-supporting Zionists, which is something the inclusive Dyke March just couldn’t abide:

Never mind that Israel is the only safe haven for the LGBT community in the Middle East. That’s apparently neither here nor there.

Roseanne Barr not only isn’t buying what the Dyke March is selling, but she’s outing them for exactly what they are: Rabid anti-Semites.

