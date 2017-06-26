You know the UN is doing good when that is their top priority. — Megas Gnosis (@MegasGnosis) June 26, 2017

The U.N. had an ostensibly legitimate purpose at some point, right? Right? Because we’re finding that pretty hard to believe right about now.

A few weeks ago, a U.N. committee decided to hear arguments advocating making cultural appropriation illegal worldwide. And now, there’s this:

United Nations Moves to Fight Ads That Objectify and Sexualize Women to Sell Products (Column by @kylietcheung) https://t.co/QqcuE38TYA pic.twitter.com/mw10fRrwS4 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 26, 2017

More from Mediaite:

Last week, the United Nations announced on Thursday that it will be partnering with companies like Johnson & Johnson, Google, Facebook, and Twitter to launch Unstereotype Alliance, a campaign to fight sexist ads that objectify and sexualize women to sell products. “Every day, hundreds of millions of people around the world are exposed to the communications our industry creates,” Martin Sorrell, chief executive of major ad company WPP, told Huffington Post. “That influence can either be used to reinforce negative stereotypes or to set new standards of empowerment and equality.” … Nonetheless, a major goal of the Unstereotype Alliance will be to help transform commercials into a platform to empower young women, rather than the opposite. Television commercials could cast women as scientists for once, or maybe at the office instead of at home, cleaning. Maybe they could even portray women as human beings rather than sex objects, and teach boys to respect them?

Maybe the U.N. could find a less stupid way to waste time and money?

These companies force women to be in these ads without compensation? Evil companies — marcus myers (@myers_marcus) June 26, 2017

My God, don't you have anything better to do? — Ryan (@mr_mojo112978) June 26, 2017

Evidently not in their mind. Though we can think of a few things …

Maybe you can work on this, UN, ONCE EVERY SINGLE YAZIDI SEX SLAVE IS OUT OF ISIS SEX SLAVERY Good Lord, how about some priorities https://t.co/7tHLOTj9j0 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 26, 2017

maybe they should clean up their house first — Kevin Craig (@KC11A18A) June 26, 2017

And then leave us the hell alone.

It is none of the U.N.'s business. One more reason to leave the UN and defund it. — Randy Brown (@r_brown_) June 26, 2017

Amen.

***

Related:

‘The lunatics run the asylum’: Guess which country the U.N. just elected to its women’s rights commission

WTF? U.N. committee hearing arguments to make ‘cultural appropriation’ illegal