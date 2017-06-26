I mean yes he is a conservative leaning judge.. But to characterize his position as "far right" seems an attempt to sensationalize this… — Peter Dalglish (@peter_dalglish) June 26, 2017

Reuters seems to be having some trouble processing Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s conservatism:

Trump appointee Gorsuch takes far right positions on U.S. high court https://t.co/8jg8cJdzRv — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 26, 2017

“Far right”?

Is our Constitution represents far right? — Juliana Stone (@AY4WEB) June 26, 2017

The MSM's definition of upholding the Constitution/ law is "far right" https://t.co/euggMAOeSK — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) June 26, 2017

C’mon, Reuters. You guys could at least try to appear objective. Just a little bit.

I highly doubt Reuters introduced Kagan or Sotomayor or anyone for that matter as "far left." https://t.co/GIbDe4EVUh — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) June 27, 2017

I’m looking for your similar descriptions of Sotomayor but can’t find them. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 26, 2017

Curiouser and curiouser… https://t.co/1M9eWzuBxz — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) June 26, 2017

Oh well. If Reuters was trying to make us uneasy about Gorsuch, mission NOT accomplished.