I mean yes he is a conservative leaning judge.. But to characterize his position as "far right" seems an attempt to sensationalize this…
Reuters seems to be having some trouble processing Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s conservatism:
Trump appointee Gorsuch takes far right positions on U.S. high court https://t.co/8jg8cJdzRv
“Far right”?
Is our Constitution represents far right?
The MSM's definition of upholding the Constitution/ law is "far right" https://t.co/euggMAOeSK
C’mon, Reuters. You guys could at least try to appear objective. Just a little bit.
I highly doubt Reuters introduced Kagan or Sotomayor or anyone for that matter as "far left." https://t.co/GIbDe4EVUh
I’m looking for your similar descriptions of Sotomayor but can’t find them.
Weird… https://t.co/DEWiBCIYHj
Curiouser and curiouser… https://t.co/1M9eWzuBxz
Oh well. If Reuters was trying to make us uneasy about Gorsuch, mission NOT accomplished.
The good news keeps coming. https://t.co/V26s9o2Qsk
