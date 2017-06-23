I hate that we all have to pretend to be polite and "wish him well" and extend "thoughts and prayers" be he is public figure — Derek (@DerekNY_86) June 23, 2017

As Twitchy told you, GOP Rep. Steve Scalise reportedly remains in fair condition but has been moved out of intensive care. While many decent people of all political stripes are wishing him well, there are still plenty more who seemed determined to take the low road.

Here’s just a taste:

I…don't see the good news there. — ⚔King in the North🛡 (@sportjames23) June 23, 2017

Great news; he'll soon be able to get back to work and start screwing over the American people again. — Jana Blade (@JanaBlade1) June 23, 2017

So Rep. Scalise will soon be back in Congress, making sure America has more guns and less health insurance. — Terry J. Richard (@trichardpdx) June 23, 2017

Is he still a homophobe though? Or did they also manage to reattach his human decency while he was under? — Bartholomew Bosch (@boschbartandi) June 23, 2017

Now go try to kill 23 million Americans by cutting their health care rep. Steve scalise #nowthatsanactofterrorism — who leo (@WhoLeo2016) June 23, 2017

Great. Yet another racist GOP headed back to vote yes on taking 75M people off of healthcare. — #jsuzanne (@WilburForce2016) June 23, 2017

Great relief to his role model David Duke. — Billmore (@Charger109187) June 23, 2017

Anyone tell this racist misogynistic homophobe trump supporter that his racist ass was saved by an immigrant and a lesbian black woman? SAD — rsuds (@rsuds1310) June 23, 2017

back to a klan meeting in no time — Buffcoat (@TepidButter) June 23, 2017

Here's a quarter-tell it to someone who gives a shit about that racist lowlife scumbag. — George O'Hagan (@MPguy70) June 23, 2017

Screw the racist KKK Scalise prick. GOP luvs playin victim like their Fuhrer taught them. Now can get his DJT-666 forehead tattoo — kevin sanborn (@kevinrs18) June 23, 2017

Good news would be he's turned over a new leaf and no longer wants to be a disgusting, homophobic, racist, hate mongering douche bag! — Annaliese (@annaliese32309) June 23, 2017

Scalise is not suddenly NOT piece of shit because he got shot. Fuck all of you spineless shits. — MΛKE (@thebandMAKE) June 23, 2017

***

