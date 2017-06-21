Michael Moore’s pretty pissed off today. First, he told media reporting that the stabbing of a police officer in Flint’s Bishop International Airport could be terrorism to “FU.”

Then, he weighed in on Jon Ossoff’s humiliating loss to Karen Handel in the GA-06 race:

If u think the party who's won the vote in 6 o last 7 Prez votes but holds ZERO power &is now 0-4 in 2017 votes is going to win next year… — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 21, 2017

…get a friggin' clue. The DNC&DCCC has NO idea how 2 win cause they have no message, no plan, no leaders, won't fight &hate the resistance — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 21, 2017

We’ll give him this much: It sure does seem like the Democrats keep managing to shoot themselves in the foot, and if they want to start winning, they may want to consider changing their strategy.

He probably should’ve just stopped there … but he didn’t:

I say this to my 7.5 million ppl on social media & the millions who watch my movies & read my books: Are we going 2 sit by &let this happen? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 21, 2017

His people, eh? Somebody sure has a grossly oversized ego.

Also, what’s he going to do, exactly?

Let what happen? Do what about it? https://t.co/7prKMwriWn — T.R. The Science Guy (@ctsa) June 21, 2017

The people have spoken, Michael. Shouldn’t you respect that?

You're directly agitating against democracy? — Christopher R Taylor (@KestrelArts) June 21, 2017

Or do they not count because they’re not your people?