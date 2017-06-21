Michael Moore’s pretty pissed off today. First, he told media reporting that the stabbing of a police officer in Flint’s Bishop International Airport could be terrorism to “FU.”

Then, he weighed in on Jon Ossoff’s humiliating loss to Karen Handel in the GA-06 race:

We’ll give him this much: It sure does seem like the Democrats keep managing to shoot themselves in the foot, and if they want to start winning, they may want to consider changing their strategy.

He probably should’ve just stopped there … but he didn’t:

His people, eh? Somebody sure has a grossly oversized ego.

Also, what’s he going to do, exactly?

The people have spoken, Michael. Shouldn’t you respect that?

Or do they not count because they’re not your people?

