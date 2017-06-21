Is he serious? https://t.co/mDll664qdp — Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) June 21, 2017

We’ve known for some time now that Peter Daou doesn’t have the firmest grasp on reality when it comes to Hillary Clinton, but this proves that his delusion extends to … pretty much everything:

How many on the right have expressed outrage over the unjust killing of #PhilandoCastile? — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 21, 2017

No wonder he’s always crawling out from under rocks — he evidently lives under them.

Clearly you don't know many on the right…. — DeathByPolka 🤤 (@DeathByPolka) June 21, 2017

Lots — which you'd already know if you weren't living in a bubble so thick that it's now a bunker. https://t.co/gttTgDF6lG — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 21, 2017

Every single one in my Twitter feed. https://t.co/VPSrvW34NI — jon gabriel (@exjon) June 21, 2017

All of them. Every. Single. One. And if you didn't know it, perhaps you should follow some of them. — Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) June 21, 2017

Every single conservative I follow — Sarah (@sarahrstevenson) June 21, 2017

Quite a few actually, but you'd rather bury your head and make this another partisan talking point. — Ryan Roberts (@Prof_Roberts) June 21, 2017

Most have. That doesn't fit your narrative though. — SierraCovfefe (@Sierra0505) June 21, 2017

Tons. — Lee Doren (@LDoren) June 21, 2017

MANY of us. — Brandi (@iluvcheeese) June 21, 2017

Here’s one more. — del (@d__el) June 21, 2017

right here — Kennedy, Repeat! 🐧 (@KennedyX8) June 21, 2017

I'm outraged and speaking out. — Kristen Hall (@TheKristen1984) June 21, 2017

Hi, conservative-leaning here – I've expressed plenty of outrage over the Castile shooting ever since it happened. You're being dishonest. — JonO (@buginmyeye) June 21, 2017

I was one of them. Check my tweets from yesterday. — Gunnels for US Rep (@pgunnels) June 21, 2017

I tend to lean right and I AM INFURIATED — BabiesBeautiesBeer (@BabyBeautyBeer) June 21, 2017

most of the conservatives I follow have, explicitly. Also that it should have been a guilty verdict. And then, I'll count myself — John Weber (@ojaiweber) June 21, 2017

Quite a few Conservatives I follow have expressed outrage. The officer got away with murder. — Melissa Kingsley (@mbkingsley333) June 21, 2017

A ton. If you took a minute to extract your head from Hillary's posterior you would know that. — Vince (@seriousserb) June 21, 2017

Tons. Try reading, it's fun! Not only blue check people, but the hoi poloi think this was an outrage. Bubble boy… — Megan Mishler (@meggymish) June 21, 2017

Google is your friend, Peter.

Just about every conservative blog I've visited in the past few days. Don't get out much, do you? — Bruce F. Webster (@bfwebster) June 21, 2017

@peterdaou if you read a variety sources… @FDRLST "The Acquittal Verdict In The Philando Castile Case Is An Abomination" — v (@09Yankee09) June 21, 2017

"Silent"

You people are hilarious.https://t.co/W8049B4NwX — Brian B (@acebb20) June 21, 2017

since you're too lazy to do anything yourself, sure — just one: https://t.co/fUPsJpOF91 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 21, 2017

Here’s three for starters. Google is hard pic.twitter.com/K5AngYPVPY — (adult) son ben (@hayesy316) June 21, 2017

Have you read NR or The Federalist on this? Believe RedState and The Blaze have run pieces as well. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 21, 2017

The Blaze was on this as well. Plenty on the right spoke out against it. — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) June 21, 2017

I think the Dailywire has as well — William (@LastWordWilliam) June 21, 2017

@benshapiro has said plenty on the subject. and, as usual, spot on. — Migs (@copelandbrc) June 21, 2017

Podhoretz has done so. — Peter Curtin (@PeterCurtin4) June 21, 2017

Only about a half dozen publications. Check them out. National Review, Federalist, Daily Wire, Red State, Blaze — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) June 21, 2017

Yes, the NRA (and all of us) should be speaking out on the Philando Castile shooting https://t.co/QOrnjXID74 pic.twitter.com/GvkhrcK9uT — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) June 21, 2017

Twitchy’s coverage of the Philando Castile case has also featured plenty of tweets from people on the right disgusted by the verdict. Daou should feel free to take a look.