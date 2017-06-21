We’ve known for some time now that Peter Daou doesn’t have the firmest grasp on reality when it comes to Hillary Clinton, but this proves that his delusion extends to … pretty much everything:

No wonder he’s always crawling out from under rocks — he evidently lives under them.

Google is your friend, Peter.

Twitchy’s coverage of the Philando Castile case has also featured plenty of tweets from people on the right disgusted by the verdict. Daou should feel free to take a look.

Tags: conservativesPeter DaouPhilando Castile