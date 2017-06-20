Won't we have to pass it to find out, @NancyPelosi? 🤔 — Jane M. Cappiello (@janemarie1961) June 20, 2017

Yesterday, the Democrats expressed collective outrage over the GOP’s secretiveness when it comes to their health care legislation. That was certainly hard to top, but if there’s one person who’s up to the challenge, it’s Nancy Pelosi. And boy, did she go for it:

.@SenJohnMcCain calling out Republican hypocrisy is music to my ears. Americans deserve to know what’s in the bill. #Trumpcare — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 20, 2017

Nancy. Nancy.

I'm sorry but wasn't @NancyPelosi who said "we need to pass the bill before we know what is in it" Both @GOP & @TheDemocrats can't govern. — LF (@The_Last_View) June 20, 2017

Wait, I thought you were OK with passing a bill so we could find out what is in the bill. — Hawkeye Johnson (@Hawkeyee21) June 20, 2017

Between giggles YOU said…We have to pass it to see what's in it. HYPOCRITE!!! @ Nancy Pelosi — 🇺🇸Diana🇺🇸 (@DianaMcgee4607) June 20, 2017

I thought we had to pass it to find out what was in it? Isn't that how it works? Must have a short memory. Talk about hypocrisy. — Nick_tx (@Nick_tx) June 20, 2017

Americans deserved to know what was in the bill when we had to "vote for it to see what's in it" hypocrisy? U madam are the definition of it — michael (@Chilltownfinest) June 20, 2017

You are completely mental @NancyPelosi? Like seriously.. Your own words. We have to pass it to know what's in it.. what is wrong with you? — GiGi (@Gigiteetee1234) June 20, 2017

Rep who told the country "we have to pass it to find out what's in it" should sit this one out. https://t.co/w6zxaBDrS6 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 20, 2017