Nooooooooo. Please stop! He didn't say that did he? O. M. F. G. — Dez ❄️🍸 (@dezlsmith) June 19, 2017

Guys! You guys! Trump is so dumb, you guys. Look what he said today:

Trump meets w/ the leader of Panama, says "we did a good job building" the Panama Canal—a structure that's been around for 100+ years ago. pic.twitter.com/uUBJKVDjAP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 19, 2017

“We”? Can you believe it???

Actually, “we” sounds just about right:

I think it's exceedingly obvious "we" means the U.S. here. https://t.co/FElejeW5ej — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 19, 2017

Pretty clear that "we" means "the United States" in this instance. — Kyle Sammin (@KyleSammin) June 19, 2017

We did do a good job. So? It happened before you were born? — Erick Brockway (@erickbrockway) June 19, 2017

What else should Trump have said?

I know this style of 'journalism' is popular, but if we, the United States, didn't build the Panama Canal from 1904-1914, who did? — Razor (@hale_razor) June 19, 2017

The United States did build the Panama Canal. What am I missing? — PollyannaHopes (@notiro03) June 19, 2017

How would you talk about the moon landing? Did "we" not go to the moon either? — Matthew Kubisiak (@MattKubisiak) June 19, 2017

Hey liberal snowflakes by we he obviously means the USA. How dare an American president take credit for America's achievements 😂😂 — Gavin (@Gav4955) June 19, 2017

Last I heard, Teddy Roosevelt was an American, and Trump happens to be the leader of the United States. Hence, "we." pic.twitter.com/fmnOZdxjrk — Steven F (@SFlipp) June 19, 2017

America is a collective "we." "We" had a Civil War in the 1860's. Don't be so petty. — John English (@jermsguy) June 19, 2017

If you think Trump was referring to himself and not the U.S. in general, you might be mentally ill at this point. — Freedom O'Clock (@thenewsghetto) June 19, 2017

….and was built by the United States. Trump has a lot of stupid moments but this isn't one of them. — Joe Maneen (@joe_maneen) June 19, 2017

Pretty sure he meant we as in America. This is a non issue, but you just showed your obvious inability to be objective — Wits McGee (@wits_mcgee) June 19, 2017

Which makes Griffin a perfect fit at MSNBC.

If the kneejerk liberal interpretation of Trump's comments was correct, the Panamanian PM is also an idiot. Because he immediately agreed. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 19, 2017

You're, honest to God, a raging half-wit. Only the slowest of the slow – i.e. your followers – will fall for this dumba** implication. — The Mental Recession (@rustyweiss74) June 19, 2017

This is why people hate the media, no "reasonable" person would interpret his comment as taking personal credit, but that's how it's spun https://t.co/SGBrOEQm3L — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 19, 2017

Exactly.

We’ll leave you with this parting flashback:

"What is Obama talking about? He didn't do any of those things????" pic.twitter.com/VNNwbSObou — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 19, 2017

Maybe Trump was just following Obama’s lead, huh, Kyle?

When your sick burn of the president requires disavowing everyday pronoun usage, maybe Trump isn't the one who looks like an idiot. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 19, 2017

Bingo.