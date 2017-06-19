You'd be silent as a church mouse had @HillaryClinton won. You know it and so do we. #cheaterandliar — MX (@mxpalazzo) June 18, 2017

We missed this over the weekend, but fortunately, even after a few days, this Donna Brazile take is still piping-hot:

JUST IN: Trump administration pushing House Republicans to weaken Senate Russian sanctions bill: report https://t.co/wP3QbBSkuU pic.twitter.com/87fU7SxKly — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2017

How dare anyone try to weaken the sanctions put in place against a hostile adversary that interfered in our elections last year. https://t.co/xCMkfdJFdI — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) June 17, 2017

Where do we even begin?

Your party ended sanctions on the greatest terror sponsor on the planet. https://t.co/w6NZdpxJfJ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 19, 2017

For starters.

You have no right to talk. — Frank Farkas (@frankfarkas) June 18, 2017

But enough about you. — DesertMan (@SouthOVegas) June 18, 2017

No kidding. You’ve gotta love her selective outrage over election interference, dontcha?

Russia made you cheat and give Hillary the questions? #Cheater — RedheadfromFL (@Ripchord12) June 18, 2017

Says the woman who attempted to interfere in our election last year. — Deplorable Remmel (@glockthisway) June 18, 2017

They should put sanctions on you since you interfered in the elections by handicapping Bernie. Oh you thought we forgot about that? — Compliance Campaign (@compliancecamp) June 19, 2017

Um. You interfered in the Primary…or are you hoping by deflecting people will forget? — Putin_Is_My_Homey🌹 (@AnthroGirl73) June 18, 2017

You interfered with the primary…🙄 — Black Girl On Mars🚀 (@mimosas_on_mars) June 18, 2017

YOU interfered with last year's election. How shall we sanction you? — Gran (@GranTweets2) June 19, 2017

Really? Incredible that you have the audacity to condemn the actions of anyone, after you cheated on behalf of @HillaryClinton. Hypocrite! — Rhonda Kazmierski (@KazmierskiR) June 18, 2017

You would know about interfering in elections. — SheWillAlwaysPersist (@PersistShe) June 18, 2017

You literally fed Hillary questions before a debate and you're talking about interference. — Ben Dizik (@BenDizik) June 19, 2017

You're throwing stones from a glass house. Maybe let somebody else who didn't interfere with elections decry interference? — Kurt Tappe (@kurttappe) June 18, 2017

That's the funniest/most ridiculous/most hypocritical thing I've ever heard. Talk about interfering, look in the damn mirror. — Jon M. Bova (@Got_Marx) June 17, 2017

Wait, are you talking about yourself? Or, are you just an undeniably corrupt hypocrite whose lies and manipulations have us president trump? — End Corruption Now! (@WikiShowsTruth) June 18, 2017

YOU interfered in our elections last year, Donna! Please #deleteyouraccount — Jaded Mandarin (@Hollywood_Dave) June 19, 2017

***

