You'd be silent as a church mouse had @HillaryClinton won. You know it and so do we. #cheaterandliar
— MX (@mxpalazzo) June 18, 2017
We missed this over the weekend, but fortunately, even after a few days, this Donna Brazile take is still piping-hot:
JUST IN: Trump administration pushing House Republicans to weaken Senate Russian sanctions bill: report https://t.co/wP3QbBSkuU pic.twitter.com/87fU7SxKly
— The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2017
How dare anyone try to weaken the sanctions put in place against a hostile adversary that interfered in our elections last year. https://t.co/xCMkfdJFdI
— Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) June 17, 2017
Where do we even begin?
Your party ended sanctions on the greatest terror sponsor on the planet. https://t.co/w6NZdpxJfJ
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 19, 2017
For starters.
You have no right to talk.
— Frank Farkas (@frankfarkas) June 18, 2017
But enough about you.
— DesertMan (@SouthOVegas) June 18, 2017
No kidding. You’ve gotta love her selective outrage over election interference, dontcha?
Russia made you cheat and give Hillary the questions? #Cheater
— RedheadfromFL (@Ripchord12) June 18, 2017
Says the woman who attempted to interfere in our election last year.
— Deplorable Remmel (@glockthisway) June 18, 2017
They should put sanctions on you since you interfered in the elections by handicapping Bernie. Oh you thought we forgot about that?
— Compliance Campaign (@compliancecamp) June 19, 2017
Um. You interfered in the Primary…or are you hoping by deflecting people will forget?
— Putin_Is_My_Homey🌹 (@AnthroGirl73) June 18, 2017
You interfered with the primary…🙄
— Black Girl On Mars🚀 (@mimosas_on_mars) June 18, 2017
YOU interfered with last year's election. How shall we sanction you?
— Gran (@GranTweets2) June 19, 2017
Really? Incredible that you have the audacity to condemn the actions of anyone, after you cheated on behalf of @HillaryClinton. Hypocrite!
— Rhonda Kazmierski (@KazmierskiR) June 18, 2017
You would know about interfering in elections.
— SheWillAlwaysPersist (@PersistShe) June 18, 2017
You literally fed Hillary questions before a debate and you're talking about interference.
— Ben Dizik (@BenDizik) June 19, 2017
You're throwing stones from a glass house. Maybe let somebody else who didn't interfere with elections decry interference?
— Kurt Tappe (@kurttappe) June 18, 2017
That's the funniest/most ridiculous/most hypocritical thing I've ever heard. Talk about interfering, look in the damn mirror.
— Jon M. Bova (@Got_Marx) June 17, 2017
Wait, are you talking about yourself? Or, are you just an undeniably corrupt hypocrite whose lies and manipulations have us president trump?
— End Corruption Now! (@WikiShowsTruth) June 18, 2017
YOU interfered in our elections last year, Donna! Please #deleteyouraccount
— Jaded Mandarin (@Hollywood_Dave) June 19, 2017
***
