We missed this over the weekend, but fortunately, even after a few days, this Donna Brazile take is still piping-hot:

Where do we even begin?

For starters.

Trending

No kidding. You’ve gotta love her selective outrage over election interference, dontcha?

***

Related:

Donna Brazile: Oops! Actually, I DID email Hillary’s campaign those debate questions

Come ON! Donna Brazile thrilled FBI getting to bottom of election ‘meddling’ (no, not THAT)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpDonna Brazileelectionelection interferenceelection meddlingHillary ClintonhypocrisyhypocriteRussiasanctions