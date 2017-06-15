What is it with so many media liberals? Would it kill them to back off of hot takes like this for just a little while?
Any debate about civility in politics begins with Trump. No one has degraded discourse more, while embracing the fringe. Fact, not opinion.
— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) June 15, 2017
Speaking of degrading discourse, who does Glenn Thrush work for again?
NYT reporter @GlennThrush has found the real culprit for the attempted massacre of GOP lawmakers: Donald Trump. https://t.co/DpuA939Oi9 pic.twitter.com/vcyViRbBOa
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 15, 2017
Today is maybe not the best day for a New York Times hack to be pointing fingers.
Your paper literally just posted an editorial with factually inaccurate info, but ok, let's go ahead and blame trump
— John Barron (@Jimbean87055631) June 15, 2017
Just a heads up, "journalist"…what you just shared is 100% opinion and has no basis of fact, whatsoever. Grab yourself a dictionary, child
— Jermaine Logan (@JermaineLogan5) June 15, 2017
stick to reporting, please https://t.co/lVgOJN25Wv
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) June 15, 2017
We dunno … he’s not all that great at reporting, either. To be honest, we’re not actually sure what he is good at. Unless being shamelessly obnoxious and obtuse is a talent.
Really?
I'm guessing you've been asleep for , what, 16-18 years?
— Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) June 15, 2017
It began way before Trump.
— Jay K (@JayKlos) June 15, 2017
Trump has escalated incivility in some ugly ways, but no adult thinks this started with him. https://t.co/a2zStU7peB
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 15, 2017
Trump was the RESULT of a decline in civility, not the cause of it.
— CROSSPATCHe (@VictorB123) June 15, 2017
Trump is hardly blameless, but the deterioration demonstrably predates him and created climate he could thrive in. https://t.co/qiunn8XhJj
— Jim Antle (@jimantle) June 15, 2017