Wow it's the first shooting in modern history that's not a false flag https://t.co/k49cx3pPOP — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 15, 2017

THAT'S WHAT THEY WANT YOU TO THINK — Ingenious Firebrand (@INGFirebrand) June 15, 2017

Yeah … go ahead and file this one under NOT HELPFUL:

Infowars on the congressional baseball shooting: "First shots fired in second US civil war! What will you do?" pic.twitter.com/BkmKv1VzQW — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 15, 2017

Good. Lord.

Mario Puzo of Godfather fame claimed the mafia disdained guys with a "bloody mouth" — guys who enjoyed killing. /1 — PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) June 15, 2017

We seem to have lots of people with bloody eyes — people lusting for political violence, eager for many deaths. /2. pic.twitter.com/Is13QQPhMl — PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) June 15, 2017

You might want to consider whether such people actually share principles with you, or if the principles are secondary to thirst for blood /3 — PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) June 15, 2017

In other words, Alex Jones and Infowars, stop. Just … stop.

***

