Wow it's the first shooting in modern history that's not a false flag https://t.co/k49cx3pPOP
— Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 15, 2017
THAT'S WHAT THEY WANT YOU TO THINK
— Ingenious Firebrand (@INGFirebrand) June 15, 2017
Yeah … go ahead and file this one under NOT HELPFUL:
Infowars on the congressional baseball shooting: "First shots fired in second US civil war! What will you do?" pic.twitter.com/BkmKv1VzQW
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 15, 2017
Good. Lord.
Mario Puzo of Godfather fame claimed the mafia disdained guys with a "bloody mouth" — guys who enjoyed killing. /1
— PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) June 15, 2017
We seem to have lots of people with bloody eyes — people lusting for political violence, eager for many deaths. /2. pic.twitter.com/Is13QQPhMl
— PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) June 15, 2017
You might want to consider whether such people actually share principles with you, or if the principles are secondary to thirst for blood /3
— PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) June 15, 2017
In other words, Alex Jones and Infowars, stop. Just … stop.
