I can't hear you. What?
— Uncle Chris (@Chipinbama) June 13, 2017
Good news for all you busy folks out there: If you don’t have the time or patience to catch the full Sessions hearing, Peter Daou’s summed it up for you. In his typical sane fashion, of course:
Let the record show: THE REPUBLICAN PARTY WILL NOT DEFEND AMERICA AGAINST FOREIGN INTRUSION ON OUR FREE ELECTIONS.#SessionsHearing
— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 13, 2017
DID YOU ALL CATCH THAT? DID YOU???
Needs more caps. https://t.co/dalOVMBecQ
— Ben (@BenHowe) June 13, 2017
uh oh guys. allcaps. he's super serial you guys #youguys https://t.co/XW5azYke4K
— lauren (@LilMissRightie) June 13, 2017
We’d expect nothing less.
Let the record show: Daou is an expert at pearl-clutching
— MeLlamoRodolfo (@Shambhala7) June 13, 2017
Let the record show: Peter Daou is a delusional windbag.
— bad tweeter 🕺🏻 (@ihavebadtakes) June 13, 2017
Let the record show that you are not well. https://t.co/pHuYHJUY6l
— Meech (@michi83) June 13, 2017