Imagine many Dems on Intel Committee listening to AG Sessions' opening statement now thinking well crap there goes my line of questioning. — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) June 13, 2017

Jeff Sessions kicked off his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee by denying any sort of shady dealings with the Russian government — and by expressing disgust at the notion that his conduct has been less than completely appropriate:

SESSIONS on possible Russian election meddling: "Such interference can never be tolerated" — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 13, 2017

I cannot and will not violate my duty to protect the confidential communications that I have with the President. – Sessions #sessionshearing — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 13, 2017

"Let me state this clearly, colleagues. I have never met with or had any conversations with any Russians or any foreign official.." 1/2 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 13, 2017

"… concerning any type of interference with any campaign or any election in the United States." #SessionsHearing — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 13, 2017

JUST IN: Sessions says "I did not have any private meetings nor do I recall any conversations with any Russian officials…" pic.twitter.com/zDdG73Jtlx — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 13, 2017

LIVE: Sessions tells Senate committee he did not have any meetings with Russians at Mayflower Hotel https://t.co/RjnVn0YWiI pic.twitter.com/rsVZtCuZdC — Reuters Live (@ReutersLive) June 13, 2017

JUST IN: AG Sessions says he had no contact with any foreign officials on interference with campaign or election. https://t.co/eL5Puun8BW pic.twitter.com/kFX1BxkHNW — ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2017

AG Sessions says he recused himself because of ethics rule, not because of any wrongdoing #SessionsHearing pic.twitter.com/zqRN9JlESR — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 13, 2017

Sessions: "These false attacks, the innuendos, the leaks, you can be sure will not intimidate me" https://t.co/ecDr8FLGXn pic.twitter.com/1KeVTGf9sF — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 13, 2017

Sessions opening testimony pic.twitter.com/CcajY8TjWS — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) June 13, 2017

Sessions isn’t playing around.

Sessions is throwing down. — Liz S. (@StarChamberMaid) June 13, 2017

Hard.

"To suggest that I participated in any collusion is an appalling and detestable lie." – Jeff Sessions — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 13, 2017

"The suggestion that I participated in any collusion…to hurt this country…is an appalling and detestable lie." ~ #SessionsHearing — RNLA (@TheRepLawyer) June 13, 2017

Jeff Sessions calls suggestion he was involved with any kind of collusion with the Russian government "an appalling and detestable lie" — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) June 13, 2017

Sessions: "I did not recuse myself from defending my honor from scurrilous and false allegations." — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) June 13, 2017

He’s not raising his voice, but it’s pretty clear he’s pissed that he’s under suspicion of wrongdoing.

Sessions summoning righteous indignation pushing back against the (absurd) idea he had something to do with alleged collusion — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 13, 2017

People be all mad when you accuse them of being traitors and working for a foreign government. https://t.co/BKhumsKqeZ — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 13, 2017

Shorter Sessions: I didn't have any secret meetings with Russian spies, you morons. #SessionsHearing — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 13, 2017