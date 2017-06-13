Jeff Sessions kicked off his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee by denying any sort of shady dealings with the Russian government — and by expressing disgust at the notion that his conduct has been less than completely appropriate:

Sessions isn’t playing around.

Hard.

He’s not raising his voice, but it’s pretty clear he’s pissed that he’s under suspicion of wrongdoing.

