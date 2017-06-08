The New York Daily News is all set with tomorrow’s cover — and they’ve opted to go the in-your-face route:

Alrighty then.

Seems like the Daily News’ take-away from today’s Comey hearing is a bit oversimplified, but some people are digging it:

But others aren’t impressed:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

