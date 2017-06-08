I live for the NY Daily News front page covers
— Cataline 🗽 (@Catalinekills) June 8, 2017
.@NYDailyNews goes for subtle on its front page tomorrow… https://t.co/RX0Oe5gNbl
— Denise Shearin (@DeniseShearin) June 8, 2017
Subtle…
— Chuck Monan (@monan_chuck) June 8, 2017
The New York Daily News is all set with tomorrow’s cover — and they’ve opted to go the in-your-face route:
Here's our front page for tomorrow…
LIARhttps://t.co/pHDymxl0eN pic.twitter.com/qorEBsyeVv
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 8, 2017
Alrighty then.
Whoa. Tomorrow's Daily News: “LIAR” pic.twitter.com/dLBSme3fZ8
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 8, 2017
@NYDailyNews front page manana. Yikes. @AdamParkhomenko pic.twitter.com/TSdLgFv7TH
— Jonah Rodriguez 🤔 (@Jonah_Rodriguez) June 8, 2017
Gee whiz tomorrow's @NYDailyNews front page doesn't mince words pic.twitter.com/k2kPjeC4OY
— David Campbell (@DavidCampbell73) June 8, 2017
Seems like the Daily News’ take-away from today’s Comey hearing is a bit oversimplified, but some people are digging it:
— G.U. (@greguzelac) June 8, 2017
Bravo
— Terry Banet (@tebsf) June 8, 2017
Perfect!!!
— Jenifer (@jenifer__5) June 8, 2017
You go @NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/mMb8iE16m6
— Laurie Goldberg (@LaurieGoldberg) June 8, 2017
B💥💥M!
Tomorrow's edition of the @NYDailyNews !
Gonna love this! #Win pic.twitter.com/GOyoyMnN8Z
— 🌎🌍🌏 JAMES 🌎🌍🌏 (@SOUTHERNjamespb) June 8, 2017
@frankpallotta @NYDailyNews LOVE this!!!!!
— Shari Clarke (@SCLARKE46) June 8, 2017
oh I'll be printing a massive copy of that for framing! 😀
— Gavin Maxwell (@iGavMax) June 8, 2017
Best cover ever!!!
— Nicki Savage (@nlsavage) June 8, 2017
But others aren’t impressed:
That's all you got ?
— JJ (@coolin_jj) June 8, 2017
You employ fake black guy Sean King. Who are the real liars?
— Ross (@RossJohansen_) June 8, 2017
Thinking of not renewing your #FakeNewsMedia left wing paper that has jumped the shark. You need a new editorial staff. No truth to report?
— Michael (@SpkFromHeart) June 8, 2017
Your front page should be .. LORETTA LYNCH OBSTRUCTED JUSTICE
— Tobey deChristopher (@tobeycakes) June 8, 2017
Disgusting. Did you do this after "if you like your doctor"
— Teaghan (@stephanieanne53) June 8, 2017
Thats disgusting.
— Frank Atda Lake (@Ease_Private) June 8, 2017
Just wow. You all are losing it.
— Delusional Hypocrite (@DelusionalHypo1) June 8, 2017
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.