That's just precious. Hard to believe you typed that with a straight face. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 8, 2017

After former FBI Director James Comey had finished testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Democrats didn’t wasted any time trying to use his words to their advantage:

When the FBI Director can’t trust the President to tell the truth, how can the American people? pic.twitter.com/flyfr09RyF — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 8, 2017

But David Axelrod, for what it’s worth, seems to think the Dems should slow their roll a bit:

Maybe we should reflect on the sober meaning of what we just saw for at least few hours before turning it into a partisan missile. https://t.co/8WS9QjbWYf — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 8, 2017

That’s fine, but where was he for eight years?

Like your former boss did with every mass shooting? https://t.co/3U5kBVMkkU — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 8, 2017