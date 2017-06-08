That's just precious. Hard to believe you typed that with a straight face.
— Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 8, 2017
After former FBI Director James Comey had finished testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Democrats didn’t wasted any time trying to use his words to their advantage:
When the FBI Director can’t trust the President to tell the truth, how can the American people? pic.twitter.com/flyfr09RyF
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 8, 2017
But David Axelrod, for what it’s worth, seems to think the Dems should slow their roll a bit:
Maybe we should reflect on the sober meaning of what we just saw for at least few hours before turning it into a partisan missile. https://t.co/8WS9QjbWYf
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 8, 2017
That’s fine, but where was he for eight years?
Like your former boss did with every mass shooting? https://t.co/3U5kBVMkkU
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 8, 2017
If you would have ever advised @BarackObama to do the same, I might be inclined to listen to you.
But…..
— Michael pratschner (@mpratschner) June 8, 2017