After former FBI Director James Comey had finished testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Democrats didn’t wasted any time trying to use his words to their advantage:

Trending

But David Axelrod, for what it’s worth, seems to think the Dems should slow their roll a bit:

That’s fine, but where was he for eight years?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaComey hearingDavid AxelrodDemocratsJames Comeypoliticizationpoliticizing