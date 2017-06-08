What a swell guy Sen. Chris Murphy is. He and his Democratic colleagues are scrambling to find ammo in James Comey’s testimony, but he’s still taking the time to offer the Republicans some advice:

Too bad he’s evidently too dense to realize that he and the Dems should’ve taken that same advice.

Take a seat, Senator.

