My irony meter just melted. https://t.co/3AeoRBNaHl — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 8, 2017

What a swell guy Sen. Chris Murphy is. He and his Democratic colleagues are scrambling to find ammo in James Comey’s testimony, but he’s still taking the time to offer the Republicans some advice:

Memo to GOP: whenever the great American experiment ends, those that left executive power unchecked will be judged guilty of its undoing. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 8, 2017

Too bad he’s evidently too dense to realize that he and the Dems should’ve taken that same advice.

Take a seat, Senator.

You cheered when Obama did it. You demanded he do more. We told you the precedent would be disastrous. Y’all laughed and called us names. https://t.co/pNlPnM2GIB — Heather (@hboulware) June 8, 2017

Eight years of "I've got a pen and a phone." — Eric (@elane1013) June 8, 2017

Wait, pen and phone are bad now? What changed? — Unless…. (@blackdoglurking) June 8, 2017

So…you mean you, right? For sitting around, sycophanting while Obama consolidated power? Useless. — TheOnceandFutureKing (@Mattfobrien) June 8, 2017