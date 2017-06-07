Scarborough vs Hannity is the pick me up my day needed. Thanks to both of you. https://t.co/0vLE61m6J3 — BenR (@r_broth877) June 7, 2017

Recently on “Morning Joe,” erstwhile Trump cheerleader Scarborough went after the president:

Joe Scarborough: Trump a 'Schmuck' Who Thinks He Can Ply People With Food https://t.co/DetFIDQSWx pic.twitter.com/rj5vQrXnvO — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 7, 2017

More from Mediaite:

In his endless struggle to critique the president in ever more flourishing terms, the morning host dropped an amusing Yiddishism on air, calling the the 45th president a “schmuck.” The moment came during a discussion of the looming James Comey hearing which is expected to completely bring Washington D.C. to a standstill on Thursday. Earlier in the show, Scarborough warned his former Republican colleagues that it was critical they maintain their independence. … “Donald Trump, again, being a schmuck thinking he can buy people’s integrity by inviting them over to the White House and wowing them? I’m sorry, that’s how he thinks,” he said, “I know that firsthand. He thinks if he invites you to the White House and gives you food that you are going to cut him a break, cut him slack.”

Hannity didn’t care for Scarborough’s tone, so he decided to try smacking him on Twitter:

Poor liberal Joe and Mika continue their daily emotional meltdown. Hilarious video montage tonight at 10 on Hannity FNC https://t.co/WlGQKxfvfU — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 7, 2017

Scarborough fired back with some smacks of his own:

Comrade, your continued obsession with those who refuse to be apparatchiks for Russia suggests resentment and envy. You are obsessed. https://t.co/cGXlb4PYiM — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 7, 2017

We'll send a care package to the Motherland for you. How about a Beatles bootleg LP & blue jeans. You can wear them on your next gig at RT. https://t.co/XSziuQ9bLl — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 7, 2017

Comrade, you have screeched for a decade about how irrelevant I am. And yet my little Russian friend, you obsess over me endlessly. So sad. https://t.co/TVHQLQnFQX — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 7, 2017

And Hannity tried to hit him where it’d hurt:

Low rated lib Joe tried to make a funny! Envy Joe? Does Andy and Phil know u begged Fox to hire u for years? That u were "embarrassed" at MS https://t.co/LB8ypVsvEO — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 7, 2017

Hmmm.

Lib Joe I get your "embarrassment". Black Helicopter, Tim Foil Hat conspiracy theories! U sucked up to Obama and now call DT a "schmuck" WOW https://t.co/LB8ypVsvEO — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 7, 2017

People can’t seem to decide who’s gonna win this one:

Scarborough spitting fire on Hannity this morning. pic.twitter.com/TNoXD8xqzE — Jeff Yeah! (@JeffOutLoud) June 7, 2017

Scarborough will wipe the floor with Hannity . — AnaHelena (@karmasense) June 7, 2017

War 😂😂Please Scarborough is a big sissy, talks like a drag queen. Hannity is so above that Goofball.Let's leave Homer Simpson Joe,to himself — Kenfriend5 (@Kenfriend5) June 7, 2017

I wonder who is coaching scarborough. He sure isn't smart enough to go up against Hannity. — Tim Smithson (@tscruisin) June 7, 2017

Hannity can't compete with Scarborough. 😭 — WTFGOP? #Resistance (@DogginTrump) June 7, 2017

That's going to leave a mark. Haha Hannity 1

Scarborough 0 https://t.co/HhUjuAyGpu — Dave the optimist (@dabl333) June 7, 2017

Probably best to just sit this one out. There’s plenty of room here on the sidelines.