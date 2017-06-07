No kidding. Succinctly put Dana 😉 — Scott (@F_ScottinTexas) June 7, 2017

Sen. Bernie Sanders doesn’t wanna be too hard on Iran, you guys:

On a day when Iran has been attacked by ISIS now is not the time to go forward with legislation calling for sanctions against Iran. pic.twitter.com/tGNUDxI2n1 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 7, 2017

Dana Perino disagrees. Pretty strongly, in fact:

And she’s in good company:

Very Wrong!! — Paula (@PepperSquash) June 7, 2017

Spot on Dana! — The Laughing Aussie (@JJC_942) June 7, 2017

I agree with you Dana. — Chuck Hartzell (@hartzell77) June 7, 2017

Tell it Dana!! — cconway (@chrisdeanconway) June 7, 2017

Omg! What is wrong with him? — Lisa Vermeulen (@Myapple05Lisa) June 7, 2017

Where do you come up with this nonsense? — Roger Norris (@RogerNSas) June 7, 2017

Bernie does not understand — Carol Kiernan (@carolokiernan) June 7, 2017

Boy is this Guy out of touch with reality — John Dinneen (@jafnc102) June 7, 2017

This is asinine — Dylan Morgan (@dylanfmorgan) June 7, 2017

Bernie you lost your mind. Time for an old man like you to retire from from the Senate. You are so wrong! — Judy (@judypgpd) June 7, 2017

Iran supports the destruction of Israel and has repeatedly defied UN resolutions. Sanctions are necessary. — Matthew Prewett (@matthewprewett) June 7, 2017

U.S. Senator is against sanctions on a country that sponsors terrorism, burns our flag, and kidnapped our sailors. https://t.co/b2M86CJ4rC — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) June 7, 2017

.@BernieSanders is to Iran, what Trump is accused of being to Russia!

Just last month his wife said America can learn from their elections. https://t.co/wSvF6frajO — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 7, 2017

She did indeed.