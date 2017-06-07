As Twitchy told you, in advance of tomorrow’s hearing, the Senate Intelligence Committee has posted what are reportedly former FBI Director James Comey’s opening remarks.

Depending on whom you ask, it’s either solid proof of obstruction … or illegality … or impropriety … or it’s just a nothingburger.

For what it’s worth, here’s National Review senior writer David French’s take:

Trump-fanboy-turned-detractor Joe Scarborough has really seized on French’s broaching of “abuse of power”:

Isn’t that interesting? And Federalist senior editor and National Review writer David Harsanyi points out something else that’s pretty interesting:

Ooooof … that’s awkward!

