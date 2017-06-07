Ouch!! 😜
As Twitchy told you, in advance of tomorrow’s hearing, the Senate Intelligence Committee has posted what are reportedly former FBI Director James Comey’s opening remarks.
Depending on whom you ask, it’s either solid proof of obstruction … or illegality … or impropriety … or it’s just a nothingburger.
For what it’s worth, here’s National Review senior writer David French’s take:
Just read Comey transcript. His interactions with POTUS were worse than what GOP feared happened between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch.
— David French (@DavidAFrench) June 7, 2017
More on Comey transcript: It doesn't make case for obstruction, but conversations plus firing Comey show blatant abuse of power.
— David French (@DavidAFrench) June 7, 2017
Lack of recognition of the job he actually holds. He still thinks it works the same as a private company
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 7, 2017
That's the clear impression. He seems enraged and baffled that Comey just won't do as he says.
— David French (@DavidAFrench) June 7, 2017
until something is reported enough to get under his skin he ignores it. Then he uses "I can't do my job" as an excuse to push a change
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 7, 2017
Then pushes that change in a manner that abuses power and disregards his proper role as the leader of a constitutional republic.
— David French (@DavidAFrench) June 7, 2017
Trump-fanboy-turned-detractor Joe Scarborough has really seized on French’s broaching of “abuse of power”:
"Abuse of power" was Article 4 in the impeachment of Bill Clinton. https://t.co/JmNlklOesg
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 7, 2017
Isn’t that interesting? And Federalist senior editor and National Review writer David Harsanyi points out something else that’s pretty interesting:
Which failed in the House — and you voted against https://t.co/uDnGDf7wTp
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 7, 2017
Ooooof … that’s awkward!
Oh man, I'm laughing.
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 7, 2017
Is there something in the fluoride and removes self-reflection from everyone's brains?
— Sean Hackbarth (@seanhackbarth) June 7, 2017
such a good slap….hahahhahhah
— Todd Boulanger (@ToddBoulanger) June 7, 2017
