As Twitchy told you, in advance of tomorrow’s hearing, the Senate Intelligence Committee has posted what are reportedly former FBI Director James Comey’s opening remarks.

Depending on whom you ask, it’s either solid proof of obstruction … or illegality … or impropriety … or it’s just a nothingburger.

For what it’s worth, here’s National Review senior writer David French’s take:

Just read Comey transcript. His interactions with POTUS were worse than what GOP feared happened between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch. — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 7, 2017

More on Comey transcript: It doesn't make case for obstruction, but conversations plus firing Comey show blatant abuse of power. — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 7, 2017

Lack of recognition of the job he actually holds. He still thinks it works the same as a private company — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 7, 2017

That's the clear impression. He seems enraged and baffled that Comey just won't do as he says. — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 7, 2017

until something is reported enough to get under his skin he ignores it. Then he uses "I can't do my job" as an excuse to push a change — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 7, 2017

Then pushes that change in a manner that abuses power and disregards his proper role as the leader of a constitutional republic. — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 7, 2017

Trump-fanboy-turned-detractor Joe Scarborough has really seized on French’s broaching of “abuse of power”:

"Abuse of power" was Article 4 in the impeachment of Bill Clinton. https://t.co/JmNlklOesg — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 7, 2017

Isn’t that interesting? And Federalist senior editor and National Review writer David Harsanyi points out something else that’s pretty interesting:

Which failed in the House — and you voted against https://t.co/uDnGDf7wTp — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 7, 2017

