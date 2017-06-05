I can think of a few thousand innocents, and their families, who would beg to differ. — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) June 5, 2017

Last week, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff came to a sobering realization:

Woke up and a US President was no longer leader of free world. After only 132 days, Trump will go down as worst President in modern history. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 2, 2017

That really struck a nerve with ex-pro poker player and poker expert Zachary Elwood, who shared a sobering realization of his own:

Was talking w pretty moderate friend of mine (and I'm pretty moderate). We agreed Trump's election was worse blow to U.S. than 9-11. — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) June 4, 2017

Wow. Brilliant.

Maybe we’re just not giving him a chance to explain.

Worse than thousands of American civilian, military deaths im addition to trillions in treasure? You're not being intellectually honest. — Brian (@FendersBenderz) June 4, 2017

I could back up opinion with long list of reasons why having this divisive, ignorant liar in office is worse long-term. — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) June 4, 2017

I understand your POV and see how it is a possibility however that's complete speculation vs tangible, quantifiable facts. — Brian (@FendersBenderz) June 4, 2017

Well it's just my opinion. But to me, it's comparing a discrete attack (that also woke us up) vs sustained damage to institutions/mentality. — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) June 4, 2017

Trump's win gave credence to huge amount of ignorant thought, which is gonna hurt us for a long time. — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) June 4, 2017

He continually divides America w his divisive speech. He weakens impact of reality/truth. Hurts role of press in aiding governance etc etc. — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) June 4, 2017

In no way am I dishonoring people who died in 9-11 and I'm sorry you gathered that. I do think Trump is a tragedy, though. — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) June 4, 2017

Except you’re kind of minimizing the gravity and awfulness of the biggest terror attack on U.S. soil, Zachary.

I'm afraid you've overestimated your moderation, and underestimated your idiocy. #neverforget — Warren (@Warren_556) June 5, 2017

Is not in any way disrespectful of dead or tragedy of 9-11. Reflection of how serious a threat/harm Trump is & will continue to be IMO. — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) June 5, 2017

Tangible losses cannot be compared to speculative ones. Intended or not, great disrespect is perceptible. — Warren (@Warren_556) June 5, 2017

But it was not meant and I don't think it's implied. Also have to calculate 9-11 brought us together in many ways & woke us up. — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) June 5, 2017

Whether intended or not, the inference many will make is that your comparison is disrespectful. Why not compare it to another election? — Warren (@Warren_556) June 5, 2017

Because Trump is much, much more harmful IMO than any previous President. Here's short list if you're curious why I believe this. pic.twitter.com/bw13fFnOQ8 — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) June 5, 2017

President Obama was also divisive and dishonest and unwilling to take responsibility. The case could be made that he put American lives in danger and refused to stand up to foreign despots. But to suggest that his election was worse than 9-11 would be egregious, just as it is to suggest that Trump’s presidency is worse than 9-11.

You've apparently lost any realistic sense of perspective mate. — Charles Gormley (@cjg457) June 5, 2017