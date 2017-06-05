Last week, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff came to a sobering realization:

That really struck a nerve with ex-pro poker player and poker expert Zachary Elwood, who shared a sobering realization of his own:

Wow. Brilliant.

Maybe we’re just not giving him a chance to explain.

Except you’re kind of minimizing the gravity and awfulness of the biggest terror attack on U.S. soil, Zachary.

President Obama was also divisive and dishonest and unwilling to take responsibility. The case could be made that he put American lives in danger and refused to stand up to foreign despots. But to suggest that his election was worse than 9-11 would be egregious, just as it is to suggest that Trump’s presidency is worse than 9-11.

