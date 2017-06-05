Well, here’s an interesting take on the Bill Cosby rape case, courtesy of noted “anti-racism strategist” Tariq Nasheed:

OK …

Confused? Mystified? Join the club. “Who Stole Feminism” author and AEI resident scholar Christina Hoff Sommers counts herself as a member:

But her conservative cred evidently renders her confusion void or something:

Her agenda? What agenda is that? White supremacy?

Tariq had better lie down before he hurts himself.

