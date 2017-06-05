This is clearly a parody account. — Steve Quinn (@ABtaughtme2cook) June 5, 2017

Well, here’s an interesting take on the Bill Cosby rape case, courtesy of noted “anti-racism strategist” Tariq Nasheed:

When they put all the white female Bill Cosby "rape" accusers on the cover of NY mag, we knew this was just a white supremacists witch hunt pic.twitter.com/LYy12Zt7fd — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 5, 2017

OK …

That isn't the full cover. Why are you so brazen with your lie? That is my only question. I have no other point here. Why lie so openly? — Bill Buliziuk (@WilliamBuliziuk) June 5, 2017

Do you not see the Black women on the cover? I marked them with a red X for you. This is sad for us, but interview the Black women, REAL. pic.twitter.com/cOSPPczMC9 — Angela de Joseph (@adjshow) June 5, 2017

a couple of tokenized Blacks thrown in does not negate the fact that this is a white supremacist witch hunt — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 5, 2017

Show the full cover. There were a lot of black victims as well. And many that have never spoken about it. — Democrats United (@JFTN3) June 5, 2017

Sure — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 5, 2017

Confused? Mystified? Join the club. “Who Stole Feminism” author and AEI resident scholar Christina Hoff Sommers counts herself as a member:

But her conservative cred evidently renders her confusion void or something:

Resident scholar at AEI, huh?….Well, we know YOUR agenda — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 5, 2017

Her agenda? What agenda is that? White supremacy?

Tariq had better lie down before he hurts himself.

***

