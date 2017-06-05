This is clearly a parody account.
— Steve Quinn (@ABtaughtme2cook) June 5, 2017
Well, here’s an interesting take on the Bill Cosby rape case, courtesy of noted “anti-racism strategist” Tariq Nasheed:
When they put all the white female Bill Cosby "rape" accusers on the cover of NY mag, we knew this was just a white supremacists witch hunt pic.twitter.com/LYy12Zt7fd
— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 5, 2017
OK …
That isn't the full cover. Why are you so brazen with your lie? That is my only question. I have no other point here. Why lie so openly?
— Bill Buliziuk (@WilliamBuliziuk) June 5, 2017
Do you not see the Black women on the cover? I marked them with a red X for you. This is sad for us, but interview the Black women, REAL. pic.twitter.com/cOSPPczMC9
— Angela de Joseph (@adjshow) June 5, 2017
a couple of tokenized Blacks thrown in does not negate the fact that this is a white supremacist witch hunt
— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 5, 2017
Show the full cover. There were a lot of black victims as well. And many that have never spoken about it.
— Democrats United (@JFTN3) June 5, 2017
Sure
— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 5, 2017
Confused? Mystified? Join the club. “Who Stole Feminism” author and AEI resident scholar Christina Hoff Sommers counts herself as a member:
Oh my. https://t.co/uNHc0ys0s0
— Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) June 5, 2017
But her conservative cred evidently renders her confusion void or something:
Resident scholar at AEI, huh?….Well, we know YOUR agenda
— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 5, 2017
Her agenda? What agenda is that? White supremacy?
Tariq had better lie down before he hurts himself.
***
Related:
‘Anti-racism strategist’ Tariq Nasheed mystified by white OSU officer being called a hero
‘Oh FFS’! Tariq Nasheed shares searing take on Fort Lauderdale shooting suspect
Lighten up Francis: Activist Tariq Nasheed gets shouty over satirical piece, misses the SATIRICAL part