This just may do it. Once violent criminals see this, they'll have no choice but to give up crime forever.@DLoeschhttps://t.co/WkJ7QfsbQ3 — Vern Demerest —✈ (@TxAv8r) June 2, 2017

Thank you, Lena. This will surely do the trick. — The Dawg (@RorDawg53) June 2, 2017

Thanks for doing so much to end gun violence — Dave (@joebags847) June 2, 2017

Lena Dunham is nothing if not committed. Or, rather, she should be committed:

My small consolation to #wearorange to remember the senseless loss of lives due to gun violence. Its got to end. pic.twitter.com/dODjEtGv86 — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 2, 2017

And this is how you kill it?

Preview of this year's hottest Halloween costume: Hot Water Bottle. https://t.co/zJfvOwpWPu — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 2, 2017

An orange sleeping bag.

Powerful. Or not. — The Sky Is Falling (@LiberalHeretic) June 2, 2017

I'm a liberal but am SO glad I never watched one episode of "Girls". — BillH (@mrhortywho) June 2, 2017

why are you like this — nice young man (@smugspectre) June 2, 2017

Lena, rethink this — Julie Ann Johnson (@Julie_Johnsoned) June 2, 2017

I'm so confused. What… what is happening here? — Ben Geier (@ben_geier) June 2, 2017

wtf are you doing — Kyle Diaz (@daddy_zaid) June 2, 2017

NOT HELPING. — Mike Fazioli (@mffaz) June 2, 2017

you should get a publicist. or if you have one, you should fire them. like … — keanu reeves' gf (@libbysucks) June 2, 2017

Why can't you just wear an orange shirt like everyone else, you just gotta be weird and insufferable — bad (or sick) guy (@tommy_chup) June 2, 2017

It's like she wants to be hated — Dorvid (@DaveInCognito) June 2, 2017

She’s well on her way to achieving that goal.