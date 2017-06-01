If you’re having trouble keeping track of all the people, places, and things Hillary Clinton’s been blaming for her defeat last November, you’re definitely not alone. It seems like every day, there’s something else.

In light of Hillary’s seemingly endless, denial-driven tantrum, “Real World: Brooklyn” star Chet Cannon can’t help but find this flashback amusing:

And we can’t help but agree. Those were the days, weren’t they?

***

