If you’re having trouble keeping track of all the people, places, and things Hillary Clinton’s been blaming for her defeat last November, you’re definitely not alone. It seems like every day, there’s something else.

In light of Hillary’s seemingly endless, denial-driven tantrum, “Real World: Brooklyn” star Chet Cannon can’t help but find this flashback amusing:

Hi, @HillaryClinton. Remember this? I like the part at the end where you say, "some people are sore losers"#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/YFsbiMQ7pP — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) June 1, 2017

While @HillaryClinton continues blaming everyone for HER failures, remember when she slammed 'sore losers'??? Ha! pic.twitter.com/USWOc0lpG7 — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) June 1, 2017

And we can’t help but agree. Those were the days, weren’t they?

***

Related:

‘Denial is a b*tch’: OMG, Look who Hillary’s blaming for her loss now!

‘F*cking bullsh*t’: DNC exec Andrew Therriault blasts Hillary for blaming them then deletes tweets

Here are the 25 things Hillary Clinton has blamed for her 2016 loss to Donald Trump

‘Alyssa Milano campaigned for her!’ Conservatives STOMP Hillary on #OtherReasonsForHillarysLoss