Not a parody https://t.co/fJynIIb5Qc — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) June 1, 2017

Step aside, Fareed Zakaria. You’ve got some serious competition in the Paris Climate Accord Withdrawal Meltdown Contest.

Take it away, ACLU!

Pulling out of the Paris Agreement would be a massive step back for racial justice, and an assault on communities of color across the U.S. — ACLU National (@ACLU) June 1, 2017

Dude.

Maybe it’ll make more sense once they explain:

Drought, hurricanes and flooding will impact every American— but climate change doesn't affect us all equally. — ACLU National (@ACLU) June 1, 2017

Black and brown people are more likely to live near coal plants, and have higher asthma rates than white Americans do. — ACLU National (@ACLU) June 1, 2017

That disparity is only going to worsen in coming years, and it's why we must #ActOnClimate if we're serious about racial justice. — ACLU National (@ACLU) June 1, 2017

Nope. It’s still stupid.

huh? You lost me. — Niicc Watson (@SiicBeats77) June 1, 2017

Did The Onion forget to switch accounts? https://t.co/aVNfzHGzFK — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) June 1, 2017

Today we've learned that pulling out of a non-binding climate agreement is "traitorous," an "act of war," and now "assault." Get a grip. https://t.co/bOoxQrifVq — Michael Haugen (@HaugenATX) June 1, 2017

Ummmm….this is a stretch. To say the least. — Da Commish (@commishy) June 1, 2017

Shark jumped. — Rick Moore (@RickMoore) June 1, 2017

What an utter load of crap. Are you SERIOUS?? — ★The "IRASCIBLE" Oz★ (@Angry_Oz_Geek) June 1, 2017

What? This just BS sorry and I'm an Hispanic but we have worse things that go against us — Karina n Taylor (@KarinanTaylor23) June 1, 2017

Oh FFS. smh — New Party (@RDSUK) June 1, 2017

LOL. Get a hold of yourself. It's getting embarrassing. #ACLU — Eric (@TheRealSgtHulka) June 1, 2017

FACT CHECK: FALSE A F https://t.co/weja5odGl6 — Meech (@michi83) June 1, 2017

A bit of a stretch, don't cha think? Probably the dumbest thing I've read today. — James (@Noledad77) June 1, 2017