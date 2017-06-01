Not a parody https://t.co/fJynIIb5Qc
— Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) June 1, 2017
Step aside, Fareed Zakaria. You’ve got some serious competition in the Paris Climate Accord Withdrawal Meltdown Contest.
Take it away, ACLU!
Pulling out of the Paris Agreement would be a massive step back for racial justice, and an assault on communities of color across the U.S.
— ACLU National (@ACLU) June 1, 2017
Dude.
Wait, what? https://t.co/440L5b39Lp
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 1, 2017
Maybe it’ll make more sense once they explain:
Drought, hurricanes and flooding will impact every American— but climate change doesn't affect us all equally.
— ACLU National (@ACLU) June 1, 2017
Black and brown people are more likely to live near coal plants, and have higher asthma rates than white Americans do.
— ACLU National (@ACLU) June 1, 2017
That disparity is only going to worsen in coming years, and it's why we must #ActOnClimate if we're serious about racial justice.
— ACLU National (@ACLU) June 1, 2017
Nope. It’s still stupid.
huh? You lost me.
— Niicc Watson (@SiicBeats77) June 1, 2017
Did The Onion forget to switch accounts? https://t.co/aVNfzHGzFK
— Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) June 1, 2017
— Norm – ManVsBigfoot (@ManVsBigfoot) June 1, 2017
Today we've learned that pulling out of a non-binding climate agreement is "traitorous," an "act of war," and now "assault."
Get a grip. https://t.co/bOoxQrifVq
— Michael Haugen (@HaugenATX) June 1, 2017
— Beto The Elder (@Beto_In_Austin) June 1, 2017
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 1, 2017
Wrong. https://t.co/WuvFeiQTTt
— Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) June 1, 2017
WTF?
— SierraCovfefe (@Sierra0505) June 1, 2017
Ummmm….this is a stretch. To say the least.
— Da Commish (@commishy) June 1, 2017
Shark jumped.
— Rick Moore (@RickMoore) June 1, 2017
What an utter load of crap. Are you SERIOUS??
— ★The "IRASCIBLE" Oz★ (@Angry_Oz_Geek) June 1, 2017
What? This just BS sorry and I'm an Hispanic but we have worse things that go against us
— Karina n Taylor (@KarinanTaylor23) June 1, 2017
Oh FFS. smh
— New Party (@RDSUK) June 1, 2017
LOL. Get a hold of yourself. It's getting embarrassing. #ACLU
— Eric (@TheRealSgtHulka) June 1, 2017
FACT CHECK: FALSE A F https://t.co/weja5odGl6
— Meech (@michi83) June 1, 2017
A bit of a stretch, don't cha think? Probably the dumbest thing I've read today.
— James (@Noledad77) June 1, 2017
I defend your right to say stupid shit. https://t.co/UfzJDAajHT
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 1, 2017