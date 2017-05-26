Morning Joe was a Trump Super PAC whole primary https://t.co/YK4iTVEawx — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) May 26, 2017

Paragon of civility and thoughtful discourse Joe Scarborough is disgusted — disgusted! — with the state of our political culture. And you know why it’s in such a sorry state? Those damn Republicans. And, of course, that lying boor Donald Trump:

VIDEO: Republicans have embraced the coarsening of political culture where the truth means absolutely nothing. https://t.co/7oSZQLenu5 pic.twitter.com/XTvQNK1Qz9 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 26, 2017

But don’t worry, Republicans: Scarborough also calls out Dems who fail to acknowledge Trump’s Democratic past.

Watch the righteously indignant MSNBC host let it all out:

Unfortunately, Joe seems to be suffering from a pretty severe case of amnesia — and he’s apparently under the impression that the rest of us are, too. It wasn’t so long ago when there wasn’t a bucket big enough to catch all his (and Mika Brzezinski’s) drooling over Trump.

So, you can count the Weekly Standard’s Jay Cost among those who aren’t super-impressed with Scarborough’s trek to the moral high ground:

If this is such a big deal, why'd you help Trump last year? He's been "coarse" for 30 years. https://t.co/3RL85mnvFe — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) May 26, 2017

Joe Scarborough thinks he can have his cake and eat it, too. He is incorrect. — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) May 26, 2017

Hey, @JoeNBC, this headline is more than a quarter-centuery old. What'd you think was gonna happen when you & Mika helped Trump last year? pic.twitter.com/QwmusQ9Cps — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) May 26, 2017

@JoeNBC "OH NOES THE POLITICAL DISCOURSE IS NOW SO COARSE! HOW DID THAT EVER HAPPEN? TUT TUT TUT." — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) May 26, 2017

I'm sure he was lecturing him about the coarsening of the public discourse. https://t.co/LUZyjKBzBt — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) May 26, 2017

@JayCostTWS @JoeNBC I increasingly suspect that Joe understands all of this perfectly well. Serving as Trump's platform was good for ratings,& so is resistance. — Jacob T. Levy (@jtlevy) May 26, 2017

"Trump was who we thought he was!" -Everybody, except Joe Scarborough. — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) May 26, 2017

@JoeNBC You bought the ticket, you take the ride. That's how this works. — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) May 26, 2017

Yep.

***

Related:

Donald Trump accidentally complains to Joe Scarborough about MSNBC reporter he thought worked for Politico

Did Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski hang out in Donald Trump’s hotel room last night?

Joe Scarborough responds to Gawker story on voicemails left with ‘fellow NBC employee’ Donald Trump

‘Lovers’ quarrel?’ Trump disses adoring lapdog Joe Scarborough: ‘Not much power or insight!’

Don’t look now, but the Joe Scarborough–Donald Trump divorce just took an ugly turn

Here’s why Joe Scarborough is calling millions of Trump supporters ‘un-American’

Joe Scarborough is so worried about Trump nuking the world that he sat on his bombshell for ‘several months’?

FAIL: Joe Scarborough roundly roasted for his latest Dump Trump spin