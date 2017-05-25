During his meeting earlier today with NATO leaders, Donald Trump appeared to push Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic aside before a photo op:

If it was indeed what it looks like it was, it doesn’t speak terribly highly of Trump’s maturity. But what does “extreme athlete” and marathoner Dane Rauschenberg’s reaction say about his own maturity?

Oh.

He’s evidently not the only one who needs it:

He really does. Maybe he can start here:

If he and his fellow death-wishers ever had any class to begin with … doesn’t seem likely, does it?

