As Twitchy told you, the CBO’s new report on the AHCA has liberals flipping their lids.

Mary Katharine Ham has plenty of experience when it comes to losing health insurance coverage. Thanks to Obamacare, she lost hers — multiple times. But just like so many liberals have never been keen to acknowledge all the people who have been hurt by Obamacare, this tweeter doesn’t seem to be in the mood to hear Ham’s side of the story on CNN:

You want a disclaimer? Here you go:

Damn. But she wasn’t finished yet:

Amazing how that works.

True story.

Word to the wise: Don’t mess with the Hammer.

Update:

Ham’s still got more to say:

You can read more about her experience here.

