Indeed. Unsubsidized, full-boat premium, high-as-to-be-worthless deductible indiv Ocare is effing AWESOME. Also: coerced. https://t.co/O0llNTJKTA — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) May 24, 2017

As Twitchy told you, the CBO’s new report on the AHCA has liberals flipping their lids.

Mary Katharine Ham has plenty of experience when it comes to losing health insurance coverage. Thanks to Obamacare, she lost hers — multiple times. But just like so many liberals have never been keen to acknowledge all the people who have been hurt by Obamacare, this tweeter doesn’t seem to be in the mood to hear Ham’s side of the story on CNN:

You want a disclaimer? Here you go:

Here's your disclaimer: Mary Katharine Ham is the only person on set who has been in Ocare indiv. market & experienced its costs & problems. https://t.co/7FenU3BR58 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

Damn. But she wasn’t finished yet:

@mkhammer I'm in ACA market, w/pre-existing condition. Before ACA, I was denied insurance for 4 yrs. AHCA waivers would legalize that again. HORRIBLE! — John Tymus (@JohnTymus) May 24, 2017

@JohnTymus That's factually untrue. Thanks for playing. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

@mkhammer @JoeNBC But 1 data point isn't science, it is anecdotal evidence that can be very misleading. Things GOPers don't know since they rejected science. — speculawyer (@speculawyer) May 24, 2017

You're right. Good thing I have both. https://t.co/1MD96bq8gA — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

@mkhammer @JohnTymus Factually it is true. Thanks for being a TRump/Hannity sycophant. — Impeach Trump (@ImpeachTrump111) May 24, 2017

@mkhammer What they ought to do is pair you with an ACA beneficiary — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) May 24, 2017

More than happy to. Unlike many Ocare supporters, my criticism of law never denied there are beneficiaries as they denied those who lost. https://t.co/aQaradI1Ru — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

@mkhammer But you bragged about yout anecdotal data so I don't believe you are a good objective analyst of the system. — speculawyer (@speculawyer) May 24, 2017

@speculawyer I also cited a study and the average increase. Both things! — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

Neat trick. When I predicted Ocare weaknesses in '09, I was "liar" w no standing bc not affected. Now, insufficiently objective bc affected. https://t.co/RzRQt9GrWI — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

Amazing how that works.

@bwademiles @ctown4life24 @ImpeachTrump111 @JohnTymus AHCA waivers don't "legalize" denying pre-existing conditions. Guaranteed issue untouched. A priced-out argument is fine, but his pt untrue. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

@kevin_b_b6 @mkhammer My issue is with her going in front of millions to tell her story as a way to discredit and bash ACA. That was her purpose. — Mihir Shah (@mihirshah4578) May 24, 2017

@mihirshah4578 @kevin_b_b6 I also cited hard numbers & have, accurately, since 2009, during which time my predictions have come true over and over again. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

@mihirshah4578 @kevin_b_b6 I have standing both personally and factually. More than many who lied for years to pass Obamacare and then to prop it up. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

True story.

@mkhammer No, your mistake was choosing to focus on your specific situation. You did that not me. Take some personal responsibility. — speculawyer (@speculawyer) May 24, 2017

@speculawyer I actually don't even think I talked about my specific situation today. I cited a study. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

@ImpeachTrump111 @bwademiles @ctown4life24 @JohnTymus No, I don't. I conceded the priced-out argument is a fair one to make, but I like to be precise and you don't. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

Word to the wise: Don’t mess with the Hammer.

***

Update:

Ham’s still got more to say:

@mkhammer @ImpeachTrump111 @bwademiles @ctown4life24 I was technically half-wrong. But without pricing mandate, there's zero market incentive for insurer to not price me out. Market fails me. — John Tymus (@JohnTymus) May 24, 2017

@JohnTymus @ImpeachTrump111 @bwademiles @ctown4life24 Yes, this is a conversation I can have. There is a high-risk pool in the bill funded at $130 bil that would be a recourse. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

@JohnTymus @ImpeachTrump111 @bwademiles @ctown4life24 It is totally fair to ask whether and how well that would work. But it's different than "legalizing" denying insurance & leaving it at that. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

@mkhammer Your income level is that low you qualified for the ACA? — Christopher O (@CORredbank) May 24, 2017

@CORredbank No, for years my family has been unsubzidized on Ocare exchanges. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

@speculawyer So, why are you busting balls then? Maybe you should take personal responsibility for listening? — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

@animallovr2 @JohnTymus @mkhammer I think you are all missing his point. He knows how it was b4 w/pre-existing so if the #AHCA passes he will be back where he was or worse — Stephanie McAtee (@stefernans) May 24, 2017

@stefernans @animallovr2 @JohnTymus I understand his point. Please follow conversation between us for more. We're discussing what's actually in bill & it's not what you imply. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

@mkhammer I don't watch TV, I responded to your tweet. — speculawyer (@speculawyer) May 24, 2017

@speculawyer Oh, good. Then you were TOTALLY FAIR AND RIGHT to assume that was the whole of my argument. You're a good-faith interlocutor if ever was 1. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

May I suggest "F YOU YOUNGSTER" is a self-defeating pitch for a system that needs many young & healthies & can't get them bc of prices? https://t.co/LpLUF6SeJ7 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 24, 2017

***

You can read more about her experience here.