@Zac_Petkanas This can't be a serious tweet — Jaqen H'ghar (@Africann_Psycho) May 24, 2017

@Zac_Petkanas Keep telling yourself that. Eventually you will believe it. — apar1969 (@apar1969) May 24, 2017

Who could’ve foreseen something like this happening?

Blue Cross Kansas City quitting Obamacare — affecting both Missouri and Kansas. https://t.co/exZoovutlp — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) May 24, 2017

JUST IN: Blue Cross pulls out of Obamacare markets in Kansas, Missouri https://t.co/1Vfs31rNd3 pic.twitter.com/VGX1xMpokk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 24, 2017

More from the Washington Examiner:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is pulling out of 32 counties in Kansas and Missouri next year because the insurer says it has lost more than $100 million on Obamacare. The company is the latest to pull out of the individual insurance market for 2018, following major defections in Iowa and several other states. The decision is sure to become more political fodder for both parties as the Senate debates Obamacare repeal. The decision announced Tuesday would affect about 67,000 customers and plans sold on and off Obamacare’s exchanges. It will not affect 2017 plans.

Zac Petkanas, veteran Dem strategist who’s worked with the likes of Hillary Clinton and Wendy Davis, knows who’s to blame for this latest insurance company pullout:

This is a direct result of Donald Trump's sabotage. Shame on him. https://t.co/n1zYq9C6qH — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) May 24, 2017

Because of course it’s Trump’s fault.

How about all those exchange drop outs before him. Just coincidence I guess. https://t.co/e60NjZSbmI — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2017

Has to be coincidence.

Who else could be responsible for this? Obama and the Democrats? Unpossible!

@Zac_Petkanas You acting like it was going great until @realDonaldTrump? Oh no, you know it's a train wreck, You're just a liarhttps://t.co/wU46iDHmV5 — Chris Richards (@Science_Reigns) May 24, 2017

@Zac_Petkanas Sure….until 4 months ago Obamacare had NO issues. Nope. None. — Anmarie (@LiberalHeretic) May 24, 2017

Right. In 4 months Trump blew up Obamacare. United Health and Aetna his fault too, apparently they knew he'd be elected or something https://t.co/doriDWDXOt — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) May 24, 2017

@Zac_Petkanas If it takes just 4 months of Obamacare to collapse under a new president, then Obamacare was crappy to begin with. Democrats own this. — Travis Amo (@travis_john78) May 24, 2017

Insurers were dropping out way before Trump was a thing. You're a disingenuous and lying hack. https://t.co/J5CxFnL9e6 — Eddie (@eddiecarl4468) May 24, 2017

***

Related:

Obamacare is working! Aetna fully ditching ACA exchanges starting next year