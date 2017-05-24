Who could’ve foreseen something like this happening?

More from the Washington Examiner:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is pulling out of 32 counties in Kansas and Missouri next year because the insurer says it has lost more than $100 million on Obamacare.

The company is the latest to pull out of the individual insurance market for 2018, following major defections in Iowa and several other states. The decision is sure to become more political fodder for both parties as the Senate debates Obamacare repeal.

The decision announced Tuesday would affect about 67,000 customers and plans sold on and off Obamacare’s exchanges. It will not affect 2017 plans.

Zac Petkanas, veteran Dem strategist who’s worked with the likes of Hillary Clinton and Wendy Davis, knows who’s to blame for this latest insurance company pullout:

Because of course it’s Trump’s fault.

Has to be coincidence.

Who else could be responsible for this? Obama and the Democrats? Unpossible!

***

