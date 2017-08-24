William Shatner’s timeline is GOLD.
Today he was battling an SJW puppeteer … and no, we don’t mean some high-level SJW telling others what to say, we mean an actual puppeteer.
@WilliamShatner Heard womens reproductive rights controlled by men, black ppl killed by bigots & trans ppl discriminated is all cool by you.
— Ali J Eisner (@AliEisner) August 24, 2017
Children. *eye roll*
Virtue signaling 👇🏻🙄 https://t.co/1gmvf0ZixQ
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 24, 2017
And dude, there is nothing worse than a virtue-signaling puppeteer.
Heh.
It actually all started here with some bizarre Kirk vs. Picard SJW competition:
Looks like the "Kirk vs Picard" debate has finally been settled. pic.twitter.com/QQgWr1JlzS
— Јeff Үαuѕ (@foldedfish) August 23, 2017
Give us Kirk, every day of the week.
Oh, Captain Kirk. You disappoint me. Team Picard from now on @WilliamShatner. https://t.co/aZNBW3zqGu
— DJB (@djb805) August 24, 2017
Have fun! 👋🏻 https://t.co/IjVv2oZYFu
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 24, 2017
Captain Kirk not giving a shiznit Twitter is our favorite Twitter.
@williamshatner I'd be disappointed in you if I thought you shared any of the ideals Kirk was meant to stand for. I know better. https://t.co/rp1ybflBus
— Thomas L McGrath (@tommx) August 24, 2017
Huh?
I'd be disappointed if you actually read the thread first. When was that term designated only for women or are you just virtue-signaling? https://t.co/3vvQ9VnVsv
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 24, 2017
Ok that one is going to leave a mark (and yes, he’s just virtue signaling, Captain).
A stance of hate based on discriminatory distinctions is an injustice Mr @WilliamShatner… https://t.co/gToqiR6boJ
— K. C.B. (@KCBergsma) August 24, 2017
Yes, that appears to be what you are doing but I doubt you'll change. 😏 https://t.co/XuonLBc6Eq
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 24, 2017
They are indeed consistent.
For some reason, I'm surprised that @WilliamShatner is a dudebro who calls people "sjw." But, of course he is. https://t.co/F1raS0pGLi
— Dan Mitchell (@Fortunes_Wheel) August 24, 2017
Journalist? Right.
And you take one person's graphic of2 different conversations define a person by it. And you call yourself a journalist? Good on you!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/DGbjJo96J3
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 24, 2017
Psh, any yahoo can call themselves a journalist these days. See Jim Acosta.
The "virtual signaling" paradox: calling someone out for "virtual signaling" is also "virtual signaling".
— Chris 🌸👁👁🌼 Rauh (@chrisrauh) August 24, 2017
Dude has flowers in his name …
And what is calling someone out on calling someone out? Stupidity signaling? 🤔 BTW, shaming doesn't work on me. https://t.co/DiIjhPhsEb
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 24, 2017
Of course shaming doesn’t work on William Shatner, he’s Captain Freakin’ Kirk!
