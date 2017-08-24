Gosh, we can’t figure out why Peter Daou got his britches all bunched up over the #HillarysNextBookTitle tag …

And yikes, he’s got some bunched britches:

Oh wait.

Yes we can.

Heh.

Oh, and umm … we DID defeat Hillary. Just sayin’.

You know the #HillarysNextBookTitle tag was excellent if it upset her biggest fan, here are some of the best:

Trending

33,000? That’s it?

Ain’t that the truth.

D’oh!

Poor Hillary.

When you’ve lost progressives, Hillary? Yikes.

All these titles seem like major downers, pretty sure we won’t be buying her last book OR her next one.

Ha!

Related:

The TRIGGERING! Trump re-tweets ‘The Best Eclipse Ever’ meme, Lefties lose their damn minds

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Book TitleHillary ClintonPeter Dauo