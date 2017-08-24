Gosh, we can’t figure out why Peter Daou got his britches all bunched up over the #HillarysNextBookTitle tag …

And yikes, he’s got some bunched britches:

Hello trolls, bots, haters, & propagandists on the #HillarysNextBookTitle tag. We know what you're up to. You will NEVER defeat her. Or us. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 24, 2017

Oh wait.

"Never defeat her" sounds eerily similar to when Bannon called Palin "the undefeated." Its kinda contra-history. https://t.co/Tf8VW8t1MQ — Ben (@BenHowe) August 24, 2017

Yes we can.

Heh.

When did she become president? — exile (@philboldt) August 24, 2017

Oh, and umm … we DID defeat Hillary. Just sayin’.

You know the #HillarysNextBookTitle tag was excellent if it upset her biggest fan, here are some of the best:

#HillarysNextBookTitle 33,000 Reasons I'm Not President — Trevor Olson (@Tsveno) August 24, 2017

33,000? That’s it?

"Mass Infantcide: A Story of Courage" #HillarysNextBookTitle — Covfefe Eichenwald (@JStgoalie) August 24, 2017

Ain’t that the truth.

D’oh!

My Life In Jail #HillarysNextBookTitle — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) August 24, 2017

Poor Hillary.

When you’ve lost progressives, Hillary? Yikes.

#HillarysNextBookTitle I'm a despicable corrupt SOB: yet the leader of my cult @peterdaou will always love me! — Joe (@JoeC1776) August 24, 2017

#HillarysNextBookTitle "Help! The Paranoids Are After Me." — Wayne McCabe (@WayneMcCabe1) August 24, 2017

All these titles seem like major downers, pretty sure we won’t be buying her last book OR her next one.

Ha!

