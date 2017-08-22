Remember when BLM called for dead cops? Yeah, we do too.

Gosh, call us crazy but that seems like promoting hatred for one group of specific individuals.

You can agree or disagree with BLM’s platform, but nothing in it promotes hatred of any race or group https://t.co/M6pSGRq4Am — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 22, 2017

From The Economist:

Richard Cohen, who heads the SPLC, defines hate groups as “those that vilify entire groups of people based on immutable characteristics such as race or ethnicity”. BLM does not fit the bill: it welcomes white supporters, has condemned violence and addresses structural racial inequities. Jacob Levy, a political philosopher, argues that BLM is “one of the most significant political mobilisations in defence of freedom” in decades.

Oh well if the SPLC says so …

And we get it, they are desperate to pretend progressive movements like BLM aren’t as bad as those mean ol’ Nazis, but sorry folks … chanting for dead cops is pretty damn hateful.

"Pigs in a blanket, fry 'em like bacon"… "what do we want? Dead cops, when do we want them? Now!" Nope, no hate in those chants https://t.co/xGc9NUPLqN — Dan Wright (@MadFiest) August 22, 2017

I'm so old that I remember when BLM activists tried to burn a white man alive at a Charlotte, NC protest. https://t.co/Q6oQ3ODaVt — Bill Sanderson (@BanCollectivism) August 22, 2017

"What do we want … DEAD COPS !!" — Crazy Ivan (@oldgorky) August 22, 2017

They didn’t mean dead dead, just dead. No?

At best, this is disingenuous narrative pushing, at worst, it is disingenuous narrative pushing that is a flat out lie. #AllHateSucks — G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 22, 2017

How DARE you admit all hate sucks? That makes you a Nazi sympathizer ya’ know.

Awww but they claim the guy who did this wasn’t part of BLM, although we all know he was.

From The New York Times:

During the standoff, Mr. Johnson, who was black, told police negotiators that “he was upset about Black Lives Matter,” Chief Brown said. “He said he was upset about the recent police shootings. The suspect said he was upset at white people. The suspect stated he wanted to kill white people, especially white officers.”

But keep telling us BLM isn’t a hate group.

The Ministry of Truth has spoken https://t.co/7HMldb5pA0 — Beaker (@PolyfoamPontiff) August 22, 2017

Dead cops, look at Charlotte- tried to throw a reporter into the fire- beat a working guy going to his car- not violent? — Grateful Mom (@mom_grateful) August 22, 2017

But THAT’S not hate. *eye roll*

