Oh silly Democrats, we know you think money grows on some magical money tree, but that’s just not how it works. When people borrow money (and NO ONE forces anyone to borrow money), they must pay it back.

This is not predatory, or mean, or evil, or racist, or sexist or any of those other sexy words the Left is so fond of right now.

It’s reality.

Don’t let this go unnoticed: this Admin is reversing protections for student loans while padding the pockets of predatory debt collectors. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 21, 2017

Then again, no one has ever accused Kamala Harris of understanding reality.

Imagine the nerve of those predatory debt collectors expecting students to pay back loans they promised to pay back! — Gumlegs (@Gumlegs) August 21, 2017

The nerve indeed!

You mean people actually have to pay back money they borrowed? How shocking…. — Patsy Jones (@pjones59) August 21, 2017

Surely this is Trump’s fault.

So people actually have to pay back money they borrowed? That's outrageous! You're going to have to pander to scofflaws much harder now. — John Doiron (@jfd1965) August 21, 2017

Hmm, so the problem is that the lenders actually expect the ppl that borrowed money to pay it back — Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) August 21, 2017

Right? Mean ol’ lenders.

Wait. So mean people who take out loans will have to pay them back?? Oh noes!! — Velvet Froman (@TMIWITW) August 21, 2017

Bastards!

If they paid their bills, their loans wouldn't go I to collection. They're deadbeats. — Jay Spiegel (@JayLandLckdCrzr) August 21, 2017

Bet they can buy their coffee and pay for their cell phones – it’s called priorities and paying bills, it’s what adults do.

You can chip in and pay their loans. Start with my kid's debts — Erick Brockway (@erickbrockway) August 21, 2017

Wait, you want a Democrat to write a check? HA! They only like to spend other people’s money.

Debt collectors aren't predatory if you make your payments. pic.twitter.com/zRRrLengWV — Juli Caldwell (@ImJuliCaldwell) August 22, 2017

