Awww yes, Americans will unite today as they watch (with special glasses mind you) an amazing cosmic event …

The divided United States of America will unite today, sharing a cosmic event predicted by the methods and tools of science. pic.twitter.com/Q3lNrDLABA — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 21, 2017

Really dude? Let us guess, this is his way of linking climate change science to the eclipse.

So basically Neil deGrasse Tyson made the eclipse political.

In other news, water is still wet.

Stop equating Science with Climate Science. That's absurd. — Joe Barbour (@joeytwostops) August 21, 2017

Of course it’s absurd, but so is ‘climate science.’

I think the eclipse is just a ploy by the Chinese to sell 300 million paper sunglasses. — Jay Mo (@JayMo3111) August 21, 2017

We KNEW it!

If you ever wanted to know the origin of the phrase "She blinded me with science" don't use protective eyewear today. — Stone Cold Patrick (@slide95) August 21, 2017

We suggest you NOT listen to this guy, but what he said was sorta funny.

And definitely more scientific than what Neil said.

Related:

LOL! MoonPie REKT Hostess for claiming Golden CupCakes as official snack cake of #SolarEclipse2017

SCIENCE! Politico journo has an eclipse question about ‘global warming skeptics’

Twitchy coverage of the Solar Eclipse