And we thought the photo Alex Jones posted of himself with Steve Bannon this morning was scary …
Gosh thanks for this, James Woods.
#Antifa on the march!!! pic.twitter.com/B605qw3ZjV
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 21, 2017
No wonder these people wear masks.
Heh.
Now if only they’d wear pants.
Oh. My. God.
No. Just no.
— 🇺🇸 Lisa 🇫🇮 (@elkay101) August 21, 2017
Eye bleach please..
— Sheryl 🌵💖🇺🇸 (@sav01) August 21, 2017
Psh, just look directly at the sun during the eclipse, that oughta do it.
This makes me want to look at the sun today.🙈🌞
— Daniel Brian Hageman (@hageman_brian) August 21, 2017
Now I have to go and look at the eclipse, without wearing proper gear. Thanks, @RealJamesWoods
— The Shenanigator (@I_Shenanigate) August 21, 2017
That's just wrong.
— Jason (Jay Aurilen) (@itguy327) August 21, 2017
It really and truly is.
JAMES ! You're scaring the KIDS !
— BobProPhoto (@bob_provost) August 21, 2017
Twitter in a nutshell, yup.
