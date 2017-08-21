And we thought the photo Alex Jones posted of himself with Steve Bannon this morning was scary …

Gosh thanks for this, James Woods.

No wonder these people wear masks.

Heh.

Now if only they’d wear pants.

Oh. My. God.

No. Just no. — 🇺🇸 Lisa 🇫🇮 (@elkay101) August 21, 2017

Eye bleach please.. — Sheryl 🌵💖🇺🇸 (@sav01) August 21, 2017

Psh, just look directly at the sun during the eclipse, that oughta do it.

This makes me want to look at the sun today.🙈🌞 — Daniel Brian Hageman (@hageman_brian) August 21, 2017

Now I have to go and look at the eclipse, without wearing proper gear. Thanks, @RealJamesWoods — The Shenanigator (@I_Shenanigate) August 21, 2017

That's just wrong. — Jason (Jay Aurilen) (@itguy327) August 21, 2017

It really and truly is.

JAMES ! You're scaring the KIDS ! — BobProPhoto (@bob_provost) August 21, 2017

Twitter in a nutshell, yup.

Related:

BRUTAL: Jeet Heer just gets EMBARRASSED in back-and-forth with Conservatives about AntiFa

What fresh Hell is THIS?! Alex Jones shares NSFW photo of himself and … Steve Bannon (our eyes!)

‘Stupid black b*tch! Supposed to be on our side!’ AntiFa attacks black officer during Boston protest