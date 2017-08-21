Actor Tommy Campbell took it upon himself to use the eclipse in a manner as to troll ‘religious people.’

Yeah, we don’t know who he is either.

Religious people, Take this moment to realize that your beliefs came from people misunderstanding events such as this.#SolarEclipse2017 — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) August 21, 2017

Perhaps Tommy should have known better than to start a bunch of shiznit with ‘religious people’ because they totally nuked him.

Smug atheist, We understand what happened. The moon God created obscured the sun that He also created. https://t.co/Q8Xnblkwsj — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) August 21, 2017

Annoying Jerks –

Take this moment to realize no matter what you believe, acting like an a-hole during events such as this is annoying. 😘 https://t.co/CQeUZVhGYN — AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) August 21, 2017

If you’ve been annoyed by one atheist you’ve been annoyed by them all.

Even one with a blue check who’s apparently been in a bunch of movies … likely as an extra.

Non religious people, publicly making erroneous assumptions about religious people reveals your imbecility — Victor Nikki🇺🇸 (@hapkidobigdad) August 21, 2017

I took a moment, and realized you're more ignorant of religion, than religious people are of astronomical phenomena. https://t.co/SKrsb4LEgK — ⟵First GOP President (@gopcog) August 21, 2017

No Tommy, my belief comes from faith given to me by God – and I believe Him. Global warmers, now they ones misunderstand science, big time. — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) August 21, 2017

Climate change is Tommy’s religion. Never forget that.

And I'm supposed to care about your views because why? You're an actor/foodie/whatever I've never heard of? — John Doiron (@jfd1965) August 21, 2017

Oof.

And "scientists" once thought the earth was the center of the universe. — Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) August 21, 2017

There’s a reason actors READ words for a living …

Take a moment to realize your (our) science came from religious people studying events such as this. — Henry Bemis (@jermwar) August 21, 2017

Guess he didn’t realize how much ass ‘religious people’ could kick.

