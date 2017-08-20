Okay SMOD, any day now.

Apparently having a giant portrait of yourself made up of tiny pics of yourself is a thing with Hollywood types.

Or at least it is with Paris Hilton.

I have a giant portrait of myself in my house made up of tiny pics of me. Lol pic.twitter.com/hmH4xql9rt — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 19, 2017

We’re not sure which is more depressing, that she has this up in her house or that someone, somewhere sat down and made this photo out of tiny photos of her.

Perhaps both are proof that the human race is getting a little dumber every day.

Thank goodness for Greg Gutfeld keepin’ it REAL:

Note to future generations: this is why we killed and ate each other. https://t.co/feosEjuTa3 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 20, 2017

*snort*

This is wrong on many sides. On many sides — Evan Wilt (@EvanWilt_) August 20, 2017

Was this a portrait joke? Because it reads like a portrait joke and EL OH EL.

And when architects dig thru the nuclear rubble 10K yrs from now and find that, they will all know at once….we got what we deserved. — J Gerry (@IslandKing63) August 20, 2017

Nuclear rubble or SMOD. Whichever comes first.

So do I? Is that wrong? — Bill Bolander (@BBolander26) August 20, 2017

Hey man, you be you.

*sigh*

You are embarrassed and want to look away, and yet you still look… — rhonda (@rjn050) August 20, 2017

And she just basically described all of Twitter. Yup.

