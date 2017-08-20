Okay SMOD, any day now.

Apparently having a giant portrait of yourself made up of tiny pics of yourself is a thing with Hollywood types.

Or at least it is with Paris Hilton.

We’re not sure which is more depressing, that she has this up in her house or that someone, somewhere sat down and made this photo out of tiny photos of her.

Perhaps both are proof that the human race is getting a little dumber every day.

Thank goodness for Greg Gutfeld keepin’ it REAL:

Trending

*snort*

Was this a portrait joke? Because it reads like a portrait joke and EL OH EL.

Nuclear rubble or SMOD. Whichever comes first.

Hey man, you be you.

*sigh*

And she just basically described all of Twitter. Yup.

Related:

‘Keep up, SUNSHINE.’ William Shatner schools horde of statue-triggered SJWs with HISTORY

DUH! Alyssa Milano (accidentally) admits AntiFa is VIOLENT with plea to ‘stay peaceful’ in Boston

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: greg gutfeldHollywoodParis Hilton