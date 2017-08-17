Earlier this week, Twitchy covered Jon Lovitz tweeting about the need to make Nazis illegal. And as most Twitchy readers would expect, this was not a position that we could or would support, so we called him out for his argument.

Apparently he wasn’t thrilled with us:

So now, according to Twitchy, because I want Nazis to be illegal, I'm as bad as Nazis. They should change Twitchy's name to Twisted. — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) August 17, 2017

We didn’t really say he was as bad as Nazis, we just pointed out that the behavior of silencing people you disagree with is fascist.

Ever hear of the first amendment? It protects everybody including Nazis, Communists, and other reprobates including Hollywood — Lewis Amselem (@TheDiplomad) August 17, 2017

And we even mentioned that it pained us to write something not-so-flattering about him but *sigh*, what can ya’ do?

Who's Twitchy? Never mind, Jon, most of us are behind you, there should be no equation line between Nazis & anti-Nazis. Never — Liza 🐱♏️ (@catLady1111_) August 17, 2017

Man, dissed by a cat lady. That hurts.

Agreed. Also, I've decided your speech is hateful. You should delete your twitter account and never speak again. Same logic. — Velvet Froman (@TMIWITW) August 17, 2017

This didn’t go so well.

Many decent people are being called "Nazi" today because they are not sufficiently leftist. Who would get to define what an illegal nazi is? — Dena E (@iamdenajo) August 17, 2017

You can't ban thoughts or beliefs. Who gets to decide what is to be banned? When beliefs become incitement or violence, then lock 'em up! — SteveJacob (@SteveJacob) August 17, 2017

Freedom of association and speech. No freedom to act on it. People have the right to be a jackass. — Jason (@Orionzdream) August 17, 2017

In this country (for now) it’s still legal to be a jackass.

God bless America.

Editor’s notes:

Would also like to point out that we have in the past covered Jon very positively:

‘Ah!!! Transparency!!!’ Jon Lovitz smacks Obama admin over record-breaking censorship

‘Yeah, that’s it …’: Jon Lovitz zings Lyin’ Brian Williams

If he would search our site he will see many more positive stories about him, just sayin’.

Related:

Yeeeah, that’s NOT the ticket: Jon Lovitz gets schooled on the 1st Amendment and free speech