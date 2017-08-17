Boy, CNN is on a roll lately. First they denied there is an alt-Left (basically admitting mainstream Democrats promote violence and hate cops), then Chris Cuomo went on some bizarre rant earlier about white terrorists … and now this nonsense.

917 hate groups. For realz? Wow.

917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to data from the Southern Poverty Law Center https://t.co/hsuBqjal9y pic.twitter.com/eMWFiLECfz — CNN (@CNN) August 17, 2017

Hrm. Who decides what a hate group is?

Oh wait, it’s the Southern Poverty Law Center. *eye roll*

Ah yes, the fake "hate group" list from SPLC, which includes a number of churches for failing to support gay marriage. Bogus. https://t.co/tPQvjTOQtC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 17, 2017

So churches who don’t support gay marriage are hate groups.

Alrighty then.

Hope the SPLC added themselves to that hate group list. — Rschrim (@Rschrim) August 17, 2017

Not a bad idea; if they were at all honest they would .

CNN is going to ride this horse to death too just like their Russia narrative. — Pinché Meelo (@PincheMeelo) August 17, 2017

Notice we haven’t heard much about Russia … wonder why that is.

I saw that too! Pathetic weak journalist with an agenda. — 🇺🇸USA🇺🇸 (@TeddMcc) August 17, 2017

It’s rarely about the news with CNN anymore, and almost always about the agenda and narrative.

And it is distressing how many are embracing, even promoting, this crap – even @FoxNews — Norvell Rose (@NorvR) August 17, 2017

Quite a lot of dogpiling by the Left and the media, indeed.

For example, if you support marriage as the union of a man and a woman or argue men can't get pregnant they may call you a hate group. — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 17, 2017

Mic. Drop.

