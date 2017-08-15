Because this makes total sense … we always knew Pataki was hardcore and just hid it well behind a somewhat boring and monotone demeanor.

Kid Rock is exactly the kind of candidate the GOP needs right now. #KidRockForSenate @KidRock

https://t.co/gWagkLPcBb — George E. Pataki (@GovernorPataki) August 15, 2017

Who knew George Pataki was such a YUGE fan of Kid rock? C’mon George, give us a little,“Bawitdaba, da bang, da dang diggy diggy, diggy, said the boogie, said up jump the boogie.”

Heh.

Many tweeps had the same reaction we did to this endorsement:

The Orb! Of course!

When did you become a lunatic?

George Washington and Thomas Jefferson both weep you ever held office, George — Howard Roark (@shortwave8669) August 15, 2017

Let’s be fair, the 2016 election made us all a little crazy.

Go home, you're drunk. — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) August 15, 2017

Or he’s just hardcore.

Sir, please explain. You cannot land a post like that and walk on from it. Or did your account become compromised? — ᴅ ᴇ ᴀ ɴ (@dean) August 15, 2017

It’s peak 2017, dude.

You said "needs" when you meant "deserves." — David Wong (@JohnDiesattheEn) August 15, 2017

Ouch.

Why? Is Milli Vanilli unavailable? — Susan Rubinstein (@grammysuzy) August 15, 2017

PLEASE don’t give them any ideas.

