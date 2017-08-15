Because this makes total sense … we always knew Pataki was hardcore and just hid it well behind a somewhat boring and monotone demeanor.
Kid Rock is exactly the kind of candidate the GOP needs right now. #KidRockForSenate @KidRock
https://t.co/gWagkLPcBb
— George E. Pataki (@GovernorPataki) August 15, 2017
Who knew George Pataki was such a YUGE fan of Kid rock? C’mon George, give us a little,“Bawitdaba, da bang, da dang diggy diggy, diggy, said the boogie, said up jump the boogie.”
Heh.
Many tweeps had the same reaction we did to this endorsement:
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 15, 2017
Well played, Orb. https://t.co/JAy5DWanqb
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) August 15, 2017
The Orb! Of course!
When did you become a lunatic?
George Washington and Thomas Jefferson both weep you ever held office, George
— Howard Roark (@shortwave8669) August 15, 2017
Let’s be fair, the 2016 election made us all a little crazy.
Go home, you're drunk.
— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) August 15, 2017
Or he’s just hardcore.
Sir, please explain. You cannot land a post like that and walk on from it. Or did your account become compromised?
— ᴅ ᴇ ᴀ ɴ (@dean) August 15, 2017
It’s peak 2017, dude.
You said "needs" when you meant "deserves."
— David Wong (@JohnDiesattheEn) August 15, 2017
Ouch.
Why? Is Milli Vanilli unavailable?
— Susan Rubinstein (@grammysuzy) August 15, 2017
PLEASE don’t give them any ideas.
Related:
EUGENICS: Patricia Heaton BLASTS CBS for report on Iceland eliminating Down syndrome via abortion
Yeeeah, that’s NOT the ticket: Jon Lovitz gets schooled on the 1st Amendment and free speech