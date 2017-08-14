So this happened …

Libertarian Party claims North Korea is an example of more freedom than the United States.

Because THAT makes total sense.

Guessing the ‘weed’ wore off and they realized they’d tweeted something REALLY stupid because they deleted it … but not before Twitter had a good laugh at them.

Trending

After a weekend of anger, violence and crazy it was a welcomed laugh though.

At least for this editor.

Wonder if that intern still has a job then?

HAAAAAAAAAAAA.

*dead*

Fair point – they could have just deleted it, so give credit to them for the apology.

*snort*

This is your brain on Twitter.

Related:

Garbage site The Daily Stormer posts VILE piece on Heather Heyer, gets THE BOOT from GoDaddy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: