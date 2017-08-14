Poor Joe, he seems upset.

Merck CEO Quits Trump Advisory Council After Charlottesville Violence https://t.co/ux8FHPXqbG — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 14, 2017

What CEOs would work with a politician who refuses to condemn white supremacy and neo-Nazis by name? https://t.co/gPCpUUoHpW — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 14, 2017

Really dude?

Not to mention Trump did ultimately condemn white supremacy and neo-Nazis by name.

What cable news hosts would give millions of dollars of free airtime to a politician who refused to condemn white supremacy by name? https://t.co/Ho8JKAp58f — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 14, 2017

Just how much free media did you give Trump, Joe?

I bet it almost makes you regret donating all that free air time to Trump's campaign. Almost. — Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) August 14, 2017

Doubt Joe regrets the bazillion dollars their station made when they covered Donald Trump …

Keep cashing those checks Joe!!! — Tom Tatun (@TomTatun) August 14, 2017

Also wouldn’t give him enough credit in understanding that he actually helped elect Trump.

So we need to keep telling him.

Joe, you promoted Trump, knowing the real Trump. So be careful with your judgmental statements. Replace "CEO" with "Republican congressmen" — Connie Bergman (@connie_bergman) August 14, 2017

Even the Left is onto you, Joe.

Joe is such a charlatan — Dan (@Proxy_Tank) August 14, 2017

In other news, water is still wet.

