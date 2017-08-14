On Saturday, Trump tweeted this regarding the Charlottesville, Va. rally.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Many people were displeased with the president’s tweet, some claiming he didn’t go far enough in calling out White Supremacists, and others like David Duke who thought he went too far:

I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror & remember it was White Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists. https://t.co/Rkfs7O2Ykr — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 12, 2017

Oh David, really dude?

Surely you can find another rock to crawl under.

Please go play in the freeway you moron https://t.co/8QqV2bFMwE — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) August 13, 2017

YAAAS QUEEN.

Jenna Jameson ain’t havin’ none of it with David Duke.

Boom, bam, and even a little kaboom.

He should feel that one, yes?

You're working your way into my heart pic.twitter.com/XURDDv8zZR — LORD SCREWTAPE (@screwtape1a12) August 13, 2017

Jenna has been working her way into our hearts too; anyone who slams David Duke is AOK in our book.

Everyone saying this is "Trumps America" is an idiot. White Supremacists and racism has been here way longer than Trumps been in office. — Justin Steere (@JustinSteere) August 13, 2017

David Duke is likely the biggest idiot of them all.

