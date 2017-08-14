On Saturday, Trump tweeted this regarding the Charlottesville, Va. rally.

Many people were displeased with the president’s tweet, some claiming he didn’t go far enough in calling out White Supremacists, and others like David Duke who thought he went too far:

Oh David, really dude?

Surely you can find another rock to crawl under.

YAAAS QUEEN.

Jenna Jameson ain’t havin’ none of it with David Duke.

Boom, bam, and even a little kaboom.

He should feel that one, yes?

Jenna has been working her way into our hearts too; anyone who slams David Duke is AOK in our book.

David Duke is likely the biggest idiot of them all.

Tags: David DukeDonald Trumpjenna jameson