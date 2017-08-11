If you follow Merriam-Webster on Twitter then you know that every day they share a ‘word’ of the day. For example the word of the day for today is pandemonium, which is a mild uproar.

See, cool.

Honestly it’s a good way to broaden your vocabulary … unless of course you’re politically reactive and overly emotional like Chelsea Clinton.

Can this please not be today's word? https://t.co/a9BV8F9Nxg — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 11, 2017

Oh brother.

How about the word "is"? Your family has a unique history with that word. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) August 11, 2017

That depends on what your definition of the word definition is.

Toughen up a little, Chelsea. It’s a word.

With reopened investigations into your mother's dealings I can see why. — Chad J. Rohlfsen DC (@crohlfsen) August 11, 2017

Hrm. Well in that case …

In her defense, Chelsea wasn’t the only one throwing a hissyfit over a word:

Children around the world are being terrified by that man. They actually measured distances for the nukes to land and Australian is in it — Su Dharmapala 🏳️‍🌈 (@SuDharmapala) August 11, 2017

Ok, cue the world’s tiniest violins.

Sounds like the state of the world. Frightening that this happens to be today's word. — Lynn Jones (@NewIndianSummer) August 11, 2017

hopefully tomorrow's isn't apocalypse — LOVETRUMPSHATE (@safeagain1) August 11, 2017

And eyes rolling back …

Everyday these days — Andy Kopsa (@andykopsa) August 11, 2017

What a bunch of babies … someone get them each a granola bar and blanky so they can take a nap.

