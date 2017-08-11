If you follow Merriam-Webster on Twitter then you know that every day they share a ‘word’ of the day. For example the word of the day for today is pandemonium, which is a mild uproar.

See, cool.

Honestly it’s a good way to broaden your vocabulary … unless of course you’re politically reactive and overly emotional like Chelsea Clinton.

Oh brother.

Trending

That depends on what your definition of the word definition is.

Toughen up a little, Chelsea. It’s a word.

Hrm. Well in that case …

In her defense, Chelsea wasn’t the only one throwing a hissyfit over a word:

Ok, cue the world’s tiniest violins.

And eyes rolling back …

What a bunch of babies … someone get them each a granola bar and blanky so they can take a nap.

Related:

BAM! Buck Sexton OWNS Chelsea Handler with 1 word after she calls for generals to overthrow Trump

Truth BOMB: David Brooks agrees with Damore, ‘mauls’ Google CEO (triggers SJW avalanche of dumb)

YOWZA: Kamala Harris’s call to renew ban on assault weapons ‘for safety’ backfires EPICALLY

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chelsea ClintonHillary ClintonMerriam-WebsterWord of the Day