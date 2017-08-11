If you follow Merriam-Webster on Twitter then you know that every day they share a ‘word’ of the day. For example the word of the day for today is pandemonium, which is a mild uproar.
See, cool.
Good morning! Today's #WordOfTheDay is 'Pandemonium' https://t.co/DvM64rAN0B pic.twitter.com/eU5KpDj1qT
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 11, 2017
Honestly it’s a good way to broaden your vocabulary … unless of course you’re politically reactive and overly emotional like Chelsea Clinton.
Can this please not be today's word? https://t.co/a9BV8F9Nxg
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 11, 2017
Oh brother.
How about the word "is"? Your family has a unique history with that word.
— FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) August 11, 2017
That depends on what your definition of the word definition is.
Toughen up a little, Chelsea. It’s a word.
With reopened investigations into your mother's dealings I can see why.
— Chad J. Rohlfsen DC (@crohlfsen) August 11, 2017
Hrm. Well in that case …
In her defense, Chelsea wasn’t the only one throwing a hissyfit over a word:
Children around the world are being terrified by that man. They actually measured distances for the nukes to land and Australian is in it
— Su Dharmapala 🏳️🌈 (@SuDharmapala) August 11, 2017
Ok, cue the world’s tiniest violins.
Sounds like the state of the world. Frightening that this happens to be today's word.
— Lynn Jones (@NewIndianSummer) August 11, 2017
hopefully tomorrow's isn't apocalypse
— LOVETRUMPSHATE (@safeagain1) August 11, 2017
And eyes rolling back …
Everyday these days
— Andy Kopsa (@andykopsa) August 11, 2017
What a bunch of babies … someone get them each a granola bar and blanky so they can take a nap.
