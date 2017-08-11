When did Trump say North Korea would never get nuclear weapons on his watch? Umm … they already had them by the time he was president.

Derp.

It’s true that Trump says a lot of grandiose things and instigates a good deal of drama, but c’mon, he didn’t once say he would keep North Korea from getting nukes.

The wheels started turning on this mess even under Carter, Clinton just gave them a little push.

Oh yes, yes he can. Careful, he’ll see this as a challenge to out-stupid himself.

It’s possible.

*under Clinton*

D’oh!

And dude c’mon, even people who dislike Trump spoke up …

Time to put the Twitter down and read a book, Touré. Preferably one about HISTORY …

