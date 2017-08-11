When did Trump say North Korea would never get nuclear weapons on his watch? Umm … they already had them by the time he was president.

Derp.

Trump said North Korea would never get nuclear weapons on his watch. It’s his watch and they got them. Another failure by Trump. — Touré (@Toure) August 10, 2017

It’s true that Trump says a lot of grandiose things and instigates a good deal of drama, but c’mon, he didn’t once say he would keep North Korea from getting nukes.

Ummm he never said that. NK has had them since Bill Clinton gave them to Un's father — Craig Daliessio (@craigdaliessio) August 11, 2017

The wheels started turning on this mess even under Carter, Clinton just gave them a little push.

You can't be this dumb. — David (@DeadSpace00) August 11, 2017

Oh yes, yes he can. Careful, he’ll see this as a challenge to out-stupid himself.

NK conducted it's first Nuclear weapons test in 2006. You're about 11 years too late to the party. Go back to sleep. — You're Irrelevant (@CoJackBadger) August 11, 2017

You failed History in school, didn't you? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 11, 2017

It’s possible.

This started in the late 90s.

History much? — Allen Ray 🎯 (@2CynicAl65) August 11, 2017

*under Clinton*

D’oh!

And dude c’mon, even people who dislike Trump spoke up …

Can't stand the guy about as much as any, but N Korea had nukes prior to the idiot taking office. — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) August 10, 2017

Time to put the Twitter down and read a book, Touré. Preferably one about HISTORY …

